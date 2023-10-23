Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Afghanistan and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 22: Afghanistan created history by defeating Pakistan for the first-time ever in an ODI match. Here are the details.
On October 23, 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan competed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. In 50 overs, they scored 282 runs and lost 7 wickets. Pakistan's highest scorer was Babar Azam, who scored 74 runs, and Abdullah Shafique who scored 58 runs. 

With two wickets in hand, Afghanistan were able to successfully chase down the goal in 49 overs. Afghanistan's leading scorers were Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Rahmat Shah (77). 

Afghanistan created history by winning against Pakistan in an ODI match in history. 

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Afg vs Pak Result

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (6 balls left) in yesterday’s world match between Afghanistan and Pakistan on October 23. 

Here is the final scorecard:

Pakistan: 282/7 (50 ov)

Afghanistan: 283/2 (49.5 ov)

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets. 

PAKISTAN INNINGS

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Abdullah Shafique 

lbw b Noor Ahmad

58

75

89

5

2

77.33

Imam-ul-Haq 

c Naveen-ul-Haq b Azmatullah Omarzai

17

22

44

2

0

77.27

Babar Azam (c)

c Mohammad Nabi b Noor Ahmad

74

92

121

4

1

80.43

Mohammad Rizwan †

c Mujeeb Ur Rahman b Noor Ahmad

8

10

8

0

1

80.00

Saud Shakeel 

c Rashid Khan b Mohammad Nabi

25

34

35

3

0

73.52

Shadab Khan 

c Mohammad Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq

40

38

75

1

1

105.26

Iftikhar Ahmed 

c Azmatullah Omarzai b Naveen-ul-Haq

40

27

40

2

4

148.14

Shaheen Shah Afridi 

not out

3

3

4

0

0

100.00

Extras

(lb 4, nb 1, w 12)

17

Total

50 Ov (RR: 5.64)

282/7 

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Naveen-ul-Haq

7

0

52

2

7.42

22

4

3

3

0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

8

0

55

0

6.87

20

5

2

0

0

Mohammad Nabi

10

0

31

1

3.10

37

2

0

0

0

Azmatullah Omarzai

5

0

50

1

10.00

9

4

2

3

0

Rashid Khan

10

0

41

0

4.10

30

1

1

0

0

Noor Ahmad

10

0

49

3

4.90

27

1

1

4

1




AFGHANISTAN INNINGS

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 

c Usama Mir b Shaheen Shah Afridi

65

53

91

9

1

122.64

Ibrahim Zadran 

c †Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali

87

113

146

10

0

76.99

Rahmat Shah 

not out

77

84

129

5

2

91.66

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)

not out

48

45

74

4

0

106.66

Extras

(nb 1, w 8)

9

  

TOTAL

49 Ov (RR: 5.83)

286/2




BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Shaheen Shah Afridi

10

0

58

1

5.80

27

5

0

2

0

Hasan Ali

10

1

44

1

4.40

42

4

2

1

0

Haris Rauf

8

1

53

0

6.62

19

6

0

3

0

Usama Mir

8

0

55

0

6.87

19

6

0

2

1

Shadab Khan

8

0

49

0

6.12

22

6

0

0

0

Iftikhar Ahmed

5

0

27

0

5.40

15

1

1

0

0

 

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 22, Afghanistan vs Pakistan?

Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad took the most number of yesterday’s match number 22. Noor took 3 wickets, giving away 49 runs. 

 

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Number 22?

Afghanistan’s star cricketer Ibrahim Zadran scored the most runs in Afghanistan vs Pakistan match yesterday. The batter scored 87 off 113 balls. 

 

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Ahmed hit 4 sixes in the match against Afghanistan. 

 

Who was the Man of the Match for Afghanistan vs Pakistan?

For his strong batting, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran was awarded the Man of the Match. He was also the top run-scorer in the match, scoring 87 off 113 balls. 
