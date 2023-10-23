Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Afghanistan and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards
On October 23, 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan competed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. In 50 overs, they scored 282 runs and lost 7 wickets. Pakistan's highest scorer was Babar Azam, who scored 74 runs, and Abdullah Shafique who scored 58 runs.
With two wickets in hand, Afghanistan were able to successfully chase down the goal in 49 overs. Afghanistan's leading scorers were Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Rahmat Shah (77).
Afghanistan created history by winning against Pakistan in an ODI match in history.
Afghanistan's greatest chase ✨#PAKvAFG #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/XI1t7hZYQb— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 23, 2023
The pair who took Afghanistan across the line on another unforgettable night 👏#PAKvAFG #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/o93e8C0FkV— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 23, 2023
Also Read:
Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023
Most Centuries in ICC World Cup
Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Afg vs Pak Result
Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (6 balls left) in yesterday’s world match between Afghanistan and Pakistan on October 23.
Here is the final scorecard:
Pakistan: 282/7 (50 ov)
Afghanistan: 283/2 (49.5 ov)
Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets.
|
PAKISTAN INNINGS
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
lbw b Noor Ahmad
|
58
|
75
|
89
|
5
|
2
|
77.33
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
c Naveen-ul-Haq b Azmatullah Omarzai
|
17
|
22
|
44
|
2
|
0
|
77.27
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
c Mohammad Nabi b Noor Ahmad
|
74
|
92
|
121
|
4
|
1
|
80.43
|
Mohammad Rizwan †
|
c Mujeeb Ur Rahman b Noor Ahmad
|
8
|
10
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
80.00
|
Saud Shakeel
|
c Rashid Khan b Mohammad Nabi
|
25
|
34
|
35
|
3
|
0
|
73.52
|
Shadab Khan
|
c Mohammad Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq
|
40
|
38
|
75
|
1
|
1
|
105.26
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
c Azmatullah Omarzai b Naveen-ul-Haq
|
40
|
27
|
40
|
2
|
4
|
148.14
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
not out
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
100.00
|
Extras
|
(lb 4, nb 1, w 12)
|
17
|
Total
|
50 Ov (RR: 5.64)
|
282/7
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
WD
|
NB
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
7
|
0
|
52
|
2
|
7.42
|
22
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
8
|
0
|
55
|
0
|
6.87
|
20
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
10
|
0
|
31
|
1
|
3.10
|
37
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
5
|
0
|
50
|
1
|
10.00
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Rashid Khan
|
10
|
0
|
41
|
0
|
4.10
|
30
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Noor Ahmad
|
10
|
0
|
49
|
3
|
4.90
|
27
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
AFGHANISTAN INNINGS
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
c Usama Mir b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
65
|
53
|
91
|
9
|
1
|
122.64
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
c †Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali
|
87
|
113
|
146
|
10
|
0
|
76.99
|
Rahmat Shah
|
not out
|
77
|
84
|
129
|
5
|
2
|
91.66
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
not out
|
48
|
45
|
74
|
4
|
0
|
106.66
|
Extras
|
(nb 1, w 8)
|
9
|
TOTAL
|
49 Ov (RR: 5.83)
|
286/2
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
WD
|
NB
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
10
|
0
|
58
|
1
|
5.80
|
27
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Hasan Ali
|
10
|
1
|
44
|
1
|
4.40
|
42
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Haris Rauf
|
8
|
1
|
53
|
0
|
6.62
|
19
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
Usama Mir
|
8
|
0
|
55
|
0
|
6.87
|
19
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
Shadab Khan
|
8
|
0
|
49
|
0
|
6.12
|
22
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
5
|
0
|
27
|
0
|
5.40
|
15
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 22, Afghanistan vs Pakistan?
Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad took the most number of yesterday’s match number 22. Noor took 3 wickets, giving away 49 runs.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Number 22?
Afghanistan’s star cricketer Ibrahim Zadran scored the most runs in Afghanistan vs Pakistan match yesterday. The batter scored 87 off 113 balls.
Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?
Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Ahmed hit 4 sixes in the match against Afghanistan.
Who was the Man of the Match for Afghanistan vs Pakistan?
For his strong batting, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran was awarded the Man of the Match. He was also the top run-scorer in the match, scoring 87 off 113 balls.