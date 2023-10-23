Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Afghanistan and Pakistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

On October 23, 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan competed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. In 50 overs, they scored 282 runs and lost 7 wickets. Pakistan's highest scorer was Babar Azam, who scored 74 runs, and Abdullah Shafique who scored 58 runs.

With two wickets in hand, Afghanistan were able to successfully chase down the goal in 49 overs. Afghanistan's leading scorers were Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Rahmat Shah (77).

Afghanistan created history by winning against Pakistan in an ODI match in history.

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets (6 balls left) in yesterday’s world match between Afghanistan and Pakistan on October 23.

Here is the final scorecard:

Pakistan: 282/7 (50 ov)

Afghanistan: 283/2 (49.5 ov)

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets.

PAKISTAN INNINGS BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Abdullah Shafique lbw b Noor Ahmad 58 75 89 5 2 77.33 Imam-ul-Haq c Naveen-ul-Haq b Azmatullah Omarzai 17 22 44 2 0 77.27 Babar Azam (c) c Mohammad Nabi b Noor Ahmad 74 92 121 4 1 80.43 Mohammad Rizwan † c Mujeeb Ur Rahman b Noor Ahmad 8 10 8 0 1 80.00 Saud Shakeel c Rashid Khan b Mohammad Nabi 25 34 35 3 0 73.52 Shadab Khan c Mohammad Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq 40 38 75 1 1 105.26 Iftikhar Ahmed c Azmatullah Omarzai b Naveen-ul-Haq 40 27 40 2 4 148.14 Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 3 3 4 0 0 100.00 Extras (lb 4, nb 1, w 12) 17 Total 50 Ov (RR: 5.64) 282/7

BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Naveen-ul-Haq 7 0 52 2 7.42 22 4 3 3 0 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 8 0 55 0 6.87 20 5 2 0 0 Mohammad Nabi 10 0 31 1 3.10 37 2 0 0 0 Azmatullah Omarzai 5 0 50 1 10.00 9 4 2 3 0 Rashid Khan 10 0 41 0 4.10 30 1 1 0 0 Noor Ahmad 10 0 49 3 4.90 27 1 1 4 1









AFGHANISTAN INNINGS BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Usama Mir b Shaheen Shah Afridi 65 53 91 9 1 122.64 Ibrahim Zadran c †Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 87 113 146 10 0 76.99 Rahmat Shah not out 77 84 129 5 2 91.66 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) not out 48 45 74 4 0 106.66 Extras (nb 1, w 8) 9 TOTAL 49 Ov (RR: 5.83) 286/2









BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Shaheen Shah Afridi 10 0 58 1 5.80 27 5 0 2 0 Hasan Ali 10 1 44 1 4.40 42 4 2 1 0 Haris Rauf 8 1 53 0 6.62 19 6 0 3 0 Usama Mir 8 0 55 0 6.87 19 6 0 2 1 Shadab Khan 8 0 49 0 6.12 22 6 0 0 0 Iftikhar Ahmed 5 0 27 0 5.40 15 1 1 0 0

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 22, Afghanistan vs Pakistan?

Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad took the most number of yesterday’s match number 22. Noor took 3 wickets, giving away 49 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Number 22?

Afghanistan’s star cricketer Ibrahim Zadran scored the most runs in Afghanistan vs Pakistan match yesterday. The batter scored 87 off 113 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Ahmed hit 4 sixes in the match against Afghanistan.

Who was the Man of the Match for Afghanistan vs Pakistan?

For his strong batting, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran was awarded the Man of the Match. He was also the top run-scorer in the match, scoring 87 off 113 balls.





