Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and New Zealand? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Australia and New Zealand met in the 27th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Warner and Head, Australia's opening pair, were on fire. Their partnership scored a whopping 179 runs before Warner was sent back to the pavilion by Glenn Phillips. In this match, Travis Head made his World Cup debut and set a record by scoring the quickest fifty in the 2023 World Cup competition. He also scored a century in 59 balls, making him the 7th quickest century scorer in World Cup history. Australia was bowled out in 49 overs, leaving New Zealand with a massive mark of 389 runs to chase.

New Zealand braved through and tried to chase the massive target, however, they lost. NZ's Rachin Ravindra turned out to be the team's star as he pelted 116 off 89 balls.

Australia won the match by 5 runs.

Also Read:

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Centuries in ICC World Cup

Fastest Century In ICC ODI World Cup

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs NZ Result

Australia won the match against New Zealand on October 28 by 5 runs. Here is the final scorecard:

Australia: 388 (49.2 overs)

New Zealand: 383/9

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR David Warner c & b Phillips 81 65 77 5 6 124.61 Travis Head b Phillips 109 67 94 10 7 162.68 Mitch Marsh b Santner 36 51 65 2 0 70.58 Steven Smith c Boult b Phillips 18 17 19 2 0 105.88 Marnus Labuschagne c Ravindra b Santner 18 26 36 2 0 69.23 Glenn Maxwell c Boult b Neesham 41 24 37 5 2 170.83 JOsh Inglis c Phillips b Boult 38 28 48 4 1 135.71 Pat Cummins lbw b Boult 37 14 23 2 4 264.28 Mitchell Starc c Neesham b Henry 1 3 7 0 0 33.33 Adam Zampa b Boult 0 3 2 0 0 0.00

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Devon Conway c Starc b Hazlewood 28 17 35 6 0 164.70 Will Young c Starc b Hazlewood 32 37 44 4 1 86.48 Rachin Ravindra c Labuschagne b Cummins 116 89 137 9 5 130.33 Daryl Mitchell c Starc b Zampa 54 51 59 6 1 105.88 Tom Latham (c)† c Hazlewood b Zampa 21 22 29 2 0 95.45 Glenn Phillips c Labuschagne b Maxwell 12 16 21 1 0 75.00 James Neesham run out (Labuschagne/†Inglis) 58 39 64 3 3 148.71 Mitchell Santner c Maxwell b Zampa 17 12 13 1 1 141.66 Matt Henry c Hazlewood b Cummins 9 8 14 1 0 112.50 Trent Boult not out 10 8 21 0 1 125.00 Lockie Ferguson not out 0 1 1 0 0 0.00

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 27, Australia vs New Zealand?

New Zealand's Glenn Philips and Trent Boult and Australia's Adam Zampa took the most wickets in yesterday's World Cup 2023 match number 27. All three of them took 3 wickets each.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in Australia vs New Zealand Match Number 27?

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra scored the most runs in Australia vs New Zealand match number 27. Ravindra scored 116 off 89 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Australia's Travis Head hit the most sixes in yesterday's match. Head hit 7 sixes in his innings of 106 off 67 balls.

Who was the Man of the Match for Australia vs New Zealand?

Australia's Travis Head was awarded the Man of the Match in the Aus vs NZ World Cup match. Head created a record by scoring the fastest fifty in the 2023 WC.