Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and New Zealand? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards
Australia and New Zealand met in the 27th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Warner and Head, Australia's opening pair, were on fire. Their partnership scored a whopping 179 runs before Warner was sent back to the pavilion by Glenn Phillips. In this match, Travis Head made his World Cup debut and set a record by scoring the quickest fifty in the 2023 World Cup competition. He also scored a century in 59 balls, making him the 7th quickest century scorer in World Cup history. Australia was bowled out in 49 overs, leaving New Zealand with a massive mark of 389 runs to chase.
New Zealand braved through and tried to chase the massive target, however, they lost. NZ's Rachin Ravindra turned out to be the team's star as he pelted 116 off 89 balls.
Australia won the match by 5 runs.
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs NZ Result
Australia won the match against New Zealand on October 28 by 5 runs. Here is the final scorecard:
Australia: 388 (49.2 overs)
New Zealand: 383/9
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
David Warner
|c & b Phillips
|81
|65
|77
|5
|6
|124.61
|
Travis Head
|b Phillips
|109
|67
|94
|10
|7
|162.68
|
Mitch Marsh
|b Santner
|36
|51
|65
|2
|0
|70.58
|
Steven Smith
|c Boult b Phillips
|18
|17
|19
|2
|0
|105.88
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|c Ravindra b Santner
|18
|26
|36
|2
|0
|69.23
|
Glenn Maxwell
|c Boult b Neesham
|41
|24
|37
|5
|2
|170.83
|
JOsh Inglis
|c Phillips b Boult
|38
|28
|48
|4
|1
|135.71
|
Pat Cummins
|lbw b Boult
|37
|14
|23
|2
|4
|264.28
|
Mitchell Starc
|c Neesham b Henry
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|33.33
|
Adam Zampa
|b Boult
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Devon Conway
|
c Starc b Hazlewood
|
28
|
17
|
35
|
6
|
0
|
164.70
|
Will Young
|
c Starc b Hazlewood
|
32
|
37
|
44
|
4
|
1
|
86.48
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
c Labuschagne b Cummins
|
116
|
89
|
137
|
9
|
5
|
130.33
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
c Starc b Zampa
|
54
|
51
|
59
|
6
|
1
|
105.88
|
Tom Latham (c)†
|
c Hazlewood b Zampa
|
21
|
22
|
29
|
2
|
0
|
95.45
|
Glenn Phillips
|
c Labuschagne b Maxwell
|
12
|
16
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
75.00
|
James Neesham
|
run out (Labuschagne/†Inglis)
|
58
|
39
|
64
|
3
|
3
|
148.71
|
Mitchell Santner
|
c Maxwell b Zampa
|
17
|
12
|
13
|
1
|
1
|
141.66
|
Matt Henry
|
c Hazlewood b Cummins
|
9
|
8
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
112.50
|
Trent Boult
|
not out
|
10
|
8
|
21
|
0
|
1
|
125.00
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
not out
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 27, Australia vs New Zealand?
New Zealand's Glenn Philips and Trent Boult and Australia's Adam Zampa took the most wickets in yesterday's World Cup 2023 match number 27. All three of them took 3 wickets each.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in Australia vs New Zealand Match Number 27?
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra scored the most runs in Australia vs New Zealand match number 27. Ravindra scored 116 off 89 balls.
Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?
Australia's Travis Head hit the most sixes in yesterday's match. Head hit 7 sixes in his innings of 106 off 67 balls.
Who was the Man of the Match for Australia vs New Zealand?
Australia's Travis Head was awarded the Man of the Match in the Aus vs NZ World Cup match. Head created a record by scoring the fastest fifty in the 2023 WC.