Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Australia and Sri Lanka? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 14: Check the match results, highest run scorer, highest wicket-taker and player of the match for the Australia vs Sri Lanka game.
ICC World Cup Australia vs Sri Lanka: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in incredible fashion with New Zealand exacting revenge against England for their 2019 final loss. Since then, multiple records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.

Australia and Sri Lanka clashed in match 14 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lanka got off to a tremendous start and were 157/2 after 27 overs. The team was en route to a huge 300+ score, especially with captain Kusal Mendis on the pitch. However, the Sri Lankan batting order collapsed like dominoes under the attack of Australian bowlers, particularly Adam Zampa. Spin proved crucial against Sri Lankan batters.

For Australia, the middle order came through after the early dismissals of Steve Smith and David Warner. The five-time World Cup winner Aussies won easily by 5 wickets.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup Australia vs Sri Lanka match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Aus vs SL Result

Australia won yesterday's World Cup Match with Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and 15 overs to spare. After an early hiccup with David Warner and Steve Smith’s wickets, the Australian middle and top order played to its strengths. Australia kept their semi-final hopes alive with this major win.

Final Score:

Sri Lanka: 209/10 (43.3 Overs)

Australia: 215/5 (35.2 Overs)

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka Innings

Batter

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Pathum Nissanka c D Warner b P Cummins

61

67

8

0

91.04

Kusal Perera b P Cummins

78

82

12

0

95.12

Kusal Mendis (c & wk)c D Warner b A Zampa

9

13

0

0

69.23

Sadeera Samarawickrama lbw b A Zampa

8

8

1

0

100.00

Charith Asalanka c M Labuschagne b G Maxwell

25

39

0

1

64.10

Dhananjaya de Silva b M Starc

7

13

1

0

53.85

Dunith Wellalage runout (P Cummins)

2

9

0

0

22.22

Chamika Karunaratne lbw b A Zampa

2

11

0

0

18.18

Maheesh Theekshana lbw b A Zampa

0

5

0

0

0.00

Lahiru Kumara b M Starc

4

8

1

0

50.00

Dilshan Madushanka Not out

0

6

0

0

0.00

EXTRAs

13

( B - 2, W - 9, NO - 0, LB - 2, P - 0 )

TOTAL( 4.80 RUNS PER OVER )

209 (10 Wkts, 43.3 Ov)

 

 

 

Bowler

Overs

M

R

W

NB

WD

Eco

Mitchell Starc

10

0

43

2

0

4

4.30

Josh Hazlewood

7

1

36

0

0

1

5.14

Pat Cummins(c)

7

0

32

2

0

1

4.57

Glenn Maxwell

9.3

0

36

1

0

1

3.79

Adam Zampa

8

1

47

4

0

2

5.88

Marcus Stoinis

2

0

11

0

0

0

5.50

Australia Innings

Batter

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Mitchell Marsh runout (K Mendis / C Karunaratne)

52

51

9

0

101.96

David Warner lbw b D Madushanka

11

6

0

1

183.33

Steve Smith lbw b D Madushanka

0

5

0

0

0.00

Marnus Labuschagne c C Karunaratne b D Madushanka

40

60

2

0

66.67

Josh Inglis(wk) c M Theekshana b D Wellalage

58

59

5

1

98.31

Glenn Maxwell Not out

31

21

4

2

147.62

Marcus Stoinis Not out

20

10

2

1

200.00

EXTRA

3

( B - 0, W - 3, NO - 0, LB - 0, P - 0 )

TOTAL

215 (5 Wkts, 35.2 Ov)

( 6.08 RUNS PER OVER )

 

Bowler

Overs

M

R

W

NB

WD

Eco

Lahiru Kumara

4

0

47

0

0

0

11.75

Dilshan Madushanka

9

2

38

3

0

1

4.22

Maheesh Theekshana

7

0

49

0

0

0

7.00

Dunith Wellalage

9.2

0

53

1

0

0

5.68

Chamika Karunaratne

3

0

15

0

0

2

5.00

Dhananjaya de Silva

3

0

13

0

0

0

4.33

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 14, Australia vs Sri Lanka?

Australia’s Adam Zampa took the most wickets in yesterday’s World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka. Zampa dismissed key Sri Lankan players with his tricky spin attack. In 8 overs, Zampa took 4 wickets and conceded 47 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Number 14?

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Perera scored 78 runs off 82 balls and hit 12 fours in his innings.

Who hit the most sixes in the Yesterday World Cup match?

Glenn Maxwell hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with Sri Lanka. Maxwell blasted 2 sixes in his brief 31-run finishing innings.

Who was the Player of the Match for Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match?

The player of the match for Australia vs Sri Lanka match was Adam Zampa due to his incredible bowling. Bumrah delivered when his team needed him the most and helped shift the momentum towards Australia when Sri Lanka looked destined for a big run total. Zampa took 4 wickets in 8 overs while conceding 47 runs.
