World Pharmacists Day 2021: Current Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and more

World Pharmacists Day 2021: The day is to celebrate the services done by the pharmacist across the world. It also reminds us to pay tribute to all those pharmacists who are providing services with kindness and empathy especially at the time of the pandemic. Pharmacists give access to medicines, advise people on how to properly take them, etc.

On World Pharmacist Day several activities are organised all over the world to highlight the importance of medical experts and to make people understand the crucial role that a pharmacist plays in the medical world.

World Pharmacists Day 20121: Theme

The theme of World Pharmacist Day 2021 is “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health“. The theme focuses on that trust is essential to health care. As there is an important association between trust in healthcare professionals and health outcomes for patients. We can't ignore the fact that Trust is a central part of all human relationships and a fundamental element of social capital.

The theme of World Pharmacist Day 2019 was "Safe and effective medicines for all". It focuses on the safety of patients by improving the use of medicine and reducing the errors related to medicine. Therefore, the role of a pharmacist is very important.

The theme of World Pharmacist Day 2018 was “Pharmacists: Your Medicines Experts”. It emphasise that pharmacists are a trusted source of knowledge and advice for both patients and health care professionals.

While providing medicines, pharmacist uses their knowledge and their unique expertise to ensure that people will get the best from their medicines.

"Today, more than ever, pharmacists are charged with the responsibility to ensure that when a patient uses a medicine, it will not cause harm". - Dominique Jordan

Why do Doctors wear white Coats?

World Pharmacists Day 2021: History

World Pharmacist Day was created by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council at the World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Istanbul, Turkey in 2009. 25 September is chosen as World Pharmacist Day because on this date FIP came into existence in 1912. The main aim of this day is to encourage the role and activities of the pharmacist in improving health a in every part of the world.

What is FIP?

FIP is the International Pharmaceutical federation. It is the global federation of national associations of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists. It also has an official relationship with the World Health Organisation.

Dominique Jordan said that "Studies show that a significant number of patients are harmed during health care, resulting in permanent injury, increased length of stay in healthcare facilities, or even death. Errors in the medicines are contributing factor and pharmacists have a vital role in curtailing this global health challenge".

Who is a Pharmacist?

They are healthcare professionals who practice in pharmacy. They are involved in all the medicines delivered to the patients and sell medicated over the counter. Also, pharmacist explains about the medicines prescribed by the doctor. To become a pharmacist he or she should have a degree in pharmacy so that they can understand the biochemical mechanisms of drugs, uses of drugs, therapeutic roles, side effects, potential drug interactions, and monitoring parameters.

A pharmacist is responsible for:

- Medicine quality provided to the patients.

- To make ensure that medicines that are supplied are within the law.

- To ensure that medicines that are provided to the patients are suitable.

- To advise patients about medicines like how to take medicines, what reactions may occur, and giving answers to the patient's questions regarding medicines.

Therefore, World Pharmacist Day is observed on September 25 to highlight the role and importance of pharmacists.

World Pharmacists Day 2021: Quotes

1. “It is easy to get a thousand prescriptions, but hard to get one single remedy.” - Chinese Proverb

2. “Water, air, and cleanness are the chief articles in my pharmacy.” - Napoleon Bonaparte

3. "I also became interested in chemistry and gradually accumulated enough test tubes and other glassware to do chemical experiments, using small quantities of chemicals purchased from a pharmacy supply house." - Sydney Brenner

4. "The marvelous pharmacy that was designed by nature and placed into our being by the universal architect produces most of the medicines we need." - Norman Cousins

5. "Bags and boxes of the iconic confections begin filling pharmacy shelves in early January each year, replacing what's left of the season's marked-down Christmas candy." - Deborah A. Levine

6. "Pharmacists have and will continue to affect in positive ways our nation's health care system and lead from many types of positions and in many practice settings." - Paul W. Abramowitz

7. "You can't go to the pharmacy to buy a pack of experience, you have to be in those games in order to acquire that experience." - Bob Hartley

8. "If you need a prescription drug, you may be able to find it at your local pharmacy, or a less expensive generic version may be available." - Amanda Walker

9. "I think that the practice of medicine, the science of it, has become 50% pharmacological so that doctors are like walking pharmacies." - Caroline Myss

10. "The best and most efficient pharmacy is within your own system." - Robert Peale

World Pharmacists Day 2021: Wishes and Messages to share

1. A Pharmacist says we care for you and we say, thank you. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

2. Pharmacists are our trusted source of knowledge, advice, and help. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

3. Whether it is cold or cough, flu or viral.. All thanks to our pharmacist who helps us in restoring our health.. Happy World Pharmacist Day!

4. I appreciate the pharmacists for their kind gestures and good works to the Nation and world at large. Happy World Pharmacist Day!

5. Only a pharmacist has the art to read the prescriptions… Wishing you a very Happy World Pharmacists Day!

6. I appreciate the pharmacists for their kind gestures and good works to the Nation and world at large. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

7. We know we are always safe because we have a responsible pharmacist always at your services… Best wishes to you on World Pharmacists Day.

8. Pharmacists are basic for the safe, effective use of medicines. I am inspired by their dedication and passion for enhancing health all over the world.

9. On the occasion of World Pharmacist Day, I extend a warm thanks to the people who ensure that we stay healthy and happy with their dedication and hard work.

10. Wishing all the distinguished pharmacists a World Pharmacists Day. We appreciate you!

Also, Read