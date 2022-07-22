10th Result 2022 CBSE Board (Link Active): Know Alternative Ways, Websites To Check CBSE Class 10 Results Here

10th Result 2022 CBSE Board (Link Live): CBSE 10th Results 2022 have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check the CBSE 10th Results through the link which is now active on the official website. According to the details provided by the board, an overall pass percentage of 94.40% has been recorded for the class 10 CBSE students. Candidates can also check their CBSE 10th Results 2022 through the DigiLocker App.

📢📢Excellent News for the students of Central Board of Secondary Education #CBSE. Get your Class X 2022 Result now through DigiLocker. Click the link https://t.co/izjH9VdY0R

Team #DigiLocker wishes you Good Luck! pic.twitter.com/meSaNI8Vwf — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 22, 2022

Updated as on July 22, 2022 @ 2:22 PM

CBSE 10th Result link is now active on the official website. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 10th Results can now check their results through the link available on the official website. Students can enter their Roll Number, School Number, Date of Birth and Admit Card ID in the login link provided to check the CBSE 10th Results 2022.

CBSE 10th Results 2022 - Direct Link

Updated as on July 22, 2022 @ 2:02 PM

The CBSE Board Secondary Results for Class 10 students have been declared by the board. The link for students to check the CBSE 10th Results 2022 are however expected to be made live on the official website soon. Students who have taken the CBSE 10th Term 2 examinations can visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. to check the board exam results. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for further details on the declaration of the CBSE 10th Results 2022.

CBSE 10th Result Official Websites May Crash Post Declaration

While CBSE Board officials have been made extensive and elaborate preparations to ensure smooth declaration of CBSE Class 10 Results 2022, without any technical difficulties, in the past, the official websites do tend to crash or suffer from glitches. With over 20 lakh students trying to check their CBSE 10th Class Result 2022 at the same time, it is highly likely that the official portal which host the results may crash or suffer from technical outages. In such scenario, students might be disappointed as they would not be able to check their CBSE Board Result 2022 online. However, instead of being disappointed, CBSE students are advised to exercise patience and instead try the alternative ways and websites to check their CBSE Board 10th Result 2022.

Alternative Ways and Websites to check CBSE Class 10 Results Online

To provide a quick and convenient way of checking CBSE Class 10 Results 2022, the board will be publishing the secondary class results in the form of a digital scorecard or marksheet. The CBSE 10th Result Marksheet will be available on multiple websites and mobile apps to ensure that all the students are able to check it in time, without facing any technical difficulties or problems.

Alternative Websites to Check CBSE 10th Class Results: CBSE Board will be making the class 10 results available to the students online via the portal cbseresults.nic.in. But in case, any student faces problems in checking their result on this page, they can log onto the below-listed websites to check their results

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbse10.jagranjosh.com (through official link)

results.jagranjosh.com (through official link)

Mobile Apps to check CBSE 10th Result 202 Online: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign, the CBSE Board will also make the CBSE 10th Results available on mobile applications as well. Students who want to get priority access to CBSE Class 10 Results, can download the DigiLocker App and Umang App from Android Playstore or Apple App Store on their mobile phone.

