AIBE 20 Notification: The Bar Council of India is expected to issue the official notification for AIBE 20 exam 2025 soon. Aspirants interested in taking the BAR examinations must note that the complete schedule of the exam including application dates, exam dates, eligibility criteria and exam fee will be provided in the official notification.

AIBE is conducted annually for law graduates to start their legal practice. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be eligible to practice law across the country. Candidates qualifying will receive a Certificate of Practice which is a mandatory document.

AIBE XX 2025 When is the Exam Conducted?

Last year AIBE 19 was conducted on December 22, 2024. The exam includes 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 3 hours and 30 minutes. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of AIBE for latest information on the exams.