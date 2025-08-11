AIBE 20 Notification: The Bar Council of India is expected to issue the official notification for AIBE 20 exam 2025 soon. Aspirants interested in taking the BAR examinations must note that the complete schedule of the exam including application dates, exam dates, eligibility criteria and exam fee will be provided in the official notification.
AIBE is conducted annually for law graduates to start their legal practice. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be eligible to practice law across the country. Candidates qualifying will receive a Certificate of Practice which is a mandatory document.
AIBE XX 2025 When is the Exam Conducted?
Last year AIBE 19 was conducted on December 22, 2024. The exam includes 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 3 hours and 30 minutes. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of AIBE for latest information on the exams.
AIBE 2025 Applications
The link for students to apply for AIBE 20 will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. To apply candidates are first required to register with a valid email id and mobile number. Students must make sure to complete the applications within the deadline provided.
Step 1: Visit the official website for AIBE
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The detailed eligibility criteria to appear for the AIBE 20 exam will be issued along with the official notification. Candidates applying for AIBE 20 must have completed their Law degrees from a recognised institution with the minimum qualifying marks.
