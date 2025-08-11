UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AIBE 20 Exam Notification Soon, Check Details Online

The Bar Council of India is expected to issue the official notification for AIBE 20 exam 2025 soon. The official notification will be available on the website allindiabarexamination.com. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the page for latest updates.


Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 11, 2025, 10:06 IST
AIBR XX Official Notification
AIBR XX Official Notification
Register for Result Updates

AIBE 20 Notification: The Bar Council of India is expected to issue the official notification for AIBE 20 exam 2025 soon. Aspirants interested in taking the BAR examinations must note that the complete schedule of the exam including application dates, exam dates, eligibility criteria and exam fee will be provided in the official notification.

AIBE is conducted annually for law graduates to start their legal practice. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be eligible to practice law across the country. Candidates qualifying will receive a Certificate of Practice which is a mandatory document. 

AIBE XX 2025 When is the Exam Conducted?

Last year AIBE 19 was conducted on December 22, 2024. The exam includes 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 3 hours and 30 minutes. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of AIBE for latest information on the exams. 

AIBE 2025 Applications

The link for students to apply for AIBE 20 will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. To apply candidates are first required to register with a valid email id and mobile number. Students must make sure to complete the applications within the deadline provided. 

Step 1: Visit the official website for AIBE

Step 2: Click on the new registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The detailed eligibility criteria to appear for the AIBE 20 exam will be issued along with the official notification. Candidates applying for AIBE 20 must have completed their Law degrees from a recognised institution with the minimum qualifying marks.

Related Stories

Also Read: ICMAI CMA June 2025 Inter, Final Result Out, Check Scorecard at icmai.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News