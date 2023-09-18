AICTE Grants Accreditation to Bhartiya Shiksha Board as a Pan-India Education Body

Bhartiya Shiksha Board: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recognized the Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) as a pan-India school education board. It has also been approved by the higher education department of the Union Education Ministry. The decision is a significant development for the BSB, established in 2019.

The board aims to provide students with a holistic education that combines traditional Indian knowledge systems with modern science and technology. AICTE has directed engineering and technical colleges approved by it to consider BSB as equivalent to other national school boards, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE).

The notice pdf states, “Bhartiya Shiksha Board established under Rule 1a(iv) (0 of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of MSRWP vide letter IO I2OIS(A&F)/MSRWP 14856 dated O9.O3.2OI9 and approved by D/o Higher Education, Ministry of Education as conveyed vide letter No.3-1.4 I 2O18-Skt. 1 dated 25.01 .2023.”

It further adds, “Association of Indian Universities (AIU), accords equivalence to school Boards in India. Vide their letter-no. AIUIEYIIN(I)/2O22|BSB dated 3 August 2022, AIU has accorded equivalence for Grade 10 and Grade 12 Board examination qualifications of Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) that shall function as a regular school Board within India. You are, therefore requested to consider Bhartiya Shiksha Board as a Pan India School Education Board.”

Bhartiya Shiksha Board to Revive Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems

The Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB), founded by yoga teacher Ramdev and Patanjali's Balkrishna, aims to re-establish Indian knowledge systems by discarding the education policy developed by Thomas Babington Macaulay and replacing it with Bhartiya Gyan Parampara (Indian knowledge tradition) and the Gurukul system. The BSB believes that the Macaulay education system, which the British introduced in the 19th century, is different to Indian culture and values.

Bhartiya Shiksha Board Curriculum

The BSB curriculum combines ancient Indian wisdom and knowledge systems with contemporary scientific knowledge and technology in an eclectic fusion. Candidates can check a few points mentioned on the official website regarding the BSB curriculum and textbooks:

Promote respect for Bharat's distinctive multicultural identity by employing pan-India textbooks that showcase its unique unity through the integration of regional literature from all states of the nation

Focus on developing STEAM Competencies in the learners by making the teaching of Science, Technology, English, Arts, and Mathematics mandatory

Inclusion of Computer Programming, Vocational Education and Training, Yoga, Sports, and Fine and performing arts Training

Emphasize on skill development in all the subjects through the Four-Block learning approach of shared, guided and independent practice

Creation of hybrid textbooks that incorporate integrated digital content accessible via QR codes

About AICTE

Founded in November 1945, AICTE is a national-level apex advisory body that surveys available technical education facilities and fosters coordinated and integrated development across the country. It holds statutory authority in planning, setting norms and standards, and is dedicated to ensuring quality assurance through accreditation, prioritized funding, monitoring, evaluation, and maintaining certification and awards parity.

