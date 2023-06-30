AIIMS Entrance Result 2023 Declared for B.Sc Nursing, M.Sc and M Biotechnology Courses, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS Entrance Result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS B.Sc nursing, M.Sc courses, and M. Biotechnology August session entrance result 2023. The results have been released as a pdf file. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam conducted on June 12 and 17. 2023, can visit the official website of AIIMS to check the results. AIIMS announced the results on June 28, 2023, for all three programmes

To check the entrance results, candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the result pdf provided on the homepage. The B.Sc nursing result includes details such as the roll number, percentage, overall rank, and category of the students.

The AIIMS B.Sc nursing entrance result 2023 is available on the official website - aiimsexam.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given below to check the B.Sc nursing entrance result 2023.

How to Check AIIMS Entrance Exam Results

The AIIMS entrance exam results for B.Sc Nursing, M.Sc courses, and M.Biotechnology programme are available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on the entrance result link available on the homepage

Step 3: The result pdf for the entrance exam will be displayed

Step 4: Download the results for further reference.

According to the result notification for the B.Sc nursing programme, all provisionally qualified candidates are subject to preliminary scrutiny of uploaded category certificates. They can complete the choice filling of institutes through the seat allocation process which will be considered as final.

The seat allocation process for the M.Sc courses will be conducted online. The schedule for choice filling for the online seat allocation will be issued soon.

