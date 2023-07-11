  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Today, Get Updates Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Seat Allocation Result Today, Get Updates Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 seat allocation result to be released today. Candidates who have applied can check the allotment result through the link provided here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 11, 2023 10:02 IST
AIIMS INI SS round 2 allotment result today
AIIMS INI SS round 2 allotment result today

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Allocation: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be announcing the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI SS) 2023 counselling round 2 results today, July 11, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to check the counselling results. 

As per the schedule, the online acceptance of allocated seats in the second round and the reporting and submission of documents/security deposit can be done from July 12 to 19, 2023. Those who have applied for the second round INI SS counselling can visit the official website to check the allotment results. 

The INI SS seat allocation result will be released on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also check the allotment list through the link provided here. 

How to check INI SS 2023 Round 2 Seat Allocation Result

The INI SS 2023 seat allocation result will be released in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can follow the steps provided below to check the allocation list

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on the INI SS allocation result

Step 3: The seat allocation pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the INI SS seat allocation pdf for further reference

It must be noted that the INI SS seat allocation is final and cannot be changed after the counselling result is declared. Those who have been allotted seats in the seat allotment round must complete the admission process within the time period provided.

Also Read: Delhi University PG Academic Calendar 2023-24 Released, Classes to Begin from September 1

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023