AKTU One View Results 2023 Declared for MBA 1st Year; Get Direct Link Here

AKTU One View Results 2023: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the results for the Master of Business Administration, MBA 1st year. Students who appeared in second-semester exams can check out the results on the official website: aktu.ac.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the AKTU results 2023.

Previously, AKTU one view results 2023 were announced for B.Pharm 1st and 2nd year and B.Tech 1st and 2nd Year results. Students can access their AKTU Results 2023 by entering their roll number in the one-view login window. They can also get the direct link to access AKTU MBA Results 2023 here.

AKTU Circular- Click Here (PDF File)

AKTU One View Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

MBA 1st year (2nd Semester) Result Click Here

How to Check AKTU One View Results 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to results and click on one view login window

Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 4: AKTU MBA Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Details Mentioned on AKTU Result Scorecard

Candidates can check out the mandatory information below:

Student name

Course Name

Exam Name

Registration Number

Roll number

Semester/Year

Subject-wise marks

Overall Marks

Qualifying status

AKTU One View Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Exam Name MBA Semester Examinations Result Name MBA 1st year (2nd Semester) Result Date November 2, 2023 (OUT) Official Website aktu.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Roll Number

