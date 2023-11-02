  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AKTU One View Results 2023 Declared for MBA 1st Year; Get Direct Link Here

Breaking News

AKTU One View Results 2023 Declared for MBA 1st Year; Get Direct Link Here

AKTU One View Results 2023 are out now. Students who appeared in the semester exams can check out the MBA 1st year exams at aktu.ac.in by entering login details.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 2, 2023 13:44 IST
AKTU Result Download
AKTU Result Download

AKTU One View Results 2023: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the results for the Master of Business Administration, MBA 1st year. Students who appeared in second-semester exams can check out the results on the official website: aktu.ac.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the AKTU results 2023. 

Previously, AKTU one view results 2023 were announced for B.Pharm 1st and 2nd year and B.Tech 1st and 2nd Year results. Students can access their AKTU Results 2023 by entering their roll number in the one-view login window. They can also get the direct link to access AKTU MBA Results 2023 here.

AKTU Circular- Click Here (PDF File)

AKTU One View Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

MBA 1st year (2nd Semester) Result 

Click Here

How to Check AKTU One View Results 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to results and click on one view login window

Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 4: AKTU MBA Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Details Mentioned on AKTU Result Scorecard

Candidates can check out the mandatory information below:

  • Student name
  • Course Name
  • Exam Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll number
  • Semester/Year
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Overall Marks
  • Qualifying status

AKTU One View Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Exam Name

MBA Semester Examinations

Result Name

MBA 1st year (2nd Semester)

Result Date

November 2, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

aktu.ac.in

Login Credentials to Access

Roll Number

Also Read: HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised; Download PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023