AKTU One View Results 2023 Declared for MBA 1st Year; Get Direct Link Here

AKTU One View Results 2023: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the results for the Master of Business Administration, MBA 1st year. Students who appeared in second-semester exams can check out the results on the official website: aktu.ac.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the AKTU results 2023.
Previously, AKTU one view results 2023 were announced for B.Pharm 1st and 2nd year and B.Tech 1st and 2nd Year results. Students can access their AKTU Results 2023 by entering their roll number in the one-view login window. They can also get the direct link to access AKTU MBA Results 2023 here.
AKTU Circular- Click Here (PDF File)
AKTU One View Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is given below:
|
MBA 1st year (2nd Semester) Result
How to Check AKTU One View Results 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to results and click on one view login window
Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number
Step 4: AKTU MBA Results 2023 will appear on the screen
Details Mentioned on AKTU Result Scorecard
Candidates can check out the mandatory information below:
- Student name
- Course Name
- Exam Name
- Registration Number
- Roll number
- Semester/Year
- Subject-wise marks
- Overall Marks
- Qualifying status
AKTU One View Result 2023 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)
|
Exam Name
|
MBA Semester Examinations
|
Result Name
|
MBA 1st year (2nd Semester)
|
Result Date
|
November 2, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
aktu.ac.in
|
Login Credentials to Access
|
Roll Number
