Andhra Pradesh Schools Commence Half-Day Classes until June 17th: Reopening Amidst Mixed Reactions

AP School Reopens: The state government of Andhra Pradesh has declared that schools will operate on a half-day schedule until June 17, 2023, as per the academic calendar released by the state school education department. During this period, classes will take place from 7.30 am to 11.30 am.

On June 12, 2023, the academic year will commence, and the government has organized the distribution of Jagan Anna Vidya Devena kits to students attending government schools on the reopening day. However, this decision has been met with opposition from parents, student associations, political parties, and the State Commission for Protection of Children (SCPC).

Heatwave Concerns Prompt Calls for School Reopening Postponement

Concerns have been raised regarding the prevailing heatwave conditions across the state, leading various groups to request a postponement of school reopening until the end of June. Nara Lokesh, the general secretary of the TDP party, has stressed that starting school early may pose an increased risk of heat strokes among children, urging the government to reconsider and resume classes after the third week of June.

In spite of the concerns raised, schools are taking measures to support students by providing them with ragi malt and mid-day meals during the half-day classes. It is worth noting that the summer vacation had already commenced on May 1, 2023.

Recognizing the concerns regarding the high temperatures in June, the government has assured that it will carefully monitor the weather conditions. If necessary, they will consider extending the summer vacation to ensure the well-being of students.

Introduction of Byju's Content in Intermediate Schools: Enhancing Education Quality

Furthermore, the government has made the decision to incorporate Byju's content into Intermediate schools. Byju's, an online education platform that provides video tutorials and other educational resources, aims to improve the quality of education at the Intermediate level.

