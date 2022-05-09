Anna University 2022 Tentative Admission Schedule Announced, Registrations to commence in June

Anna University Admissions 2022: Anna University has released the tentative schedule for the 2022 Admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. According to the Anna University Tentative schedule released for the Admissions to the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the 2022 academic year, the registrations for the admission process is scheduled to begin in June 2022.

The university has already commenced the admission process for the M.Sc Programme. The last date for students to complete the registrations for the M.Sc admissions is May 11, 2022. Students interested in applying can visit the official website and check the complete registration and admission process.

Anna University Admission Official Notification

M.Sc Registrations 2022

Anna University Admission 2022 Tentative Schedule

Programme Tentative Notification & Commencement of Online Registration of Application Tentative Last Date for Registration of Application MSc - 5 year Integrated June 22, 2022 July 20, 2022 BE / BTech (Consortium of Industries) June 24, 2022 July 15, 2022 ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan (Consortium of Industries) July 31, 2022 August 17, 2022 MSc(2 year) / MSc(5 year) Integrated (Consortium of Industries) June 26, 2022 July 25, 2022 MCA/ MBA (Consortium of Industries) June 15, 2022 July 13, 2022 BE/ BTech/ BArch (Other States) July 6, 2022 July 29, 2022 MCA (Other States) June 15, 2022 July 13, 2022 BE/ BTech/ BArch (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC) June 24, 2022 July 13, 2022 ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan(NRI / FN/ CIWGC) July 27, 2022 August 18, 2022 MSc (2 year) - and MSc 5 year Integrated (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC) June 27, 2022 July 22, 2022 MCA/ MBA (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC) June 27, 2022 July 22, 2022

Anna University UG/PG Registration and Application Process

Anna University will commence the registration and application process for the UG and PG programmes by June 2022. Students interested in applying for the various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to first complete the registrations and then the application form.

Students need to first enter the required details and submit the Anna University Registration process after which they enter all the details in the online application form and submit the application fee. Students can also watch this space to get further information on anna University Admission Notification.

Anna University will be announcing the confirmed schedule for the UG and PG admissions on the official website soon.

