Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Anna University 2022 Tentative Admission Schedule Announced, Registrations to commence in June

     Anna University has released the tentative schedule for the 2022 Admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students interested in applying for the admissions can check the tentative schedule for the same here. 

    Published On: May 9, 2022 13:48 IST
    Anna University Admissions 2022
    Anna University Admissions 2022

    Anna University Admissions 2022: Anna University has released the tentative schedule for the 2022 Admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. According to the Anna University Tentative schedule released for the Admissions to the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the 2022 academic year, the registrations for the admission process is scheduled to begin in June 2022.

    The university has already commenced the admission process for the M.Sc Programme. The last date for students to complete the registrations for the M.Sc admissions is May 11, 2022. Students interested in applying can visit the official website and check the complete registration and admission process. 

    Anna University Admission Official Notification

    M.Sc Registrations 2022

    Anna University Admission 2022 Tentative Schedule

    Programme 

    Tentative Notification & Commencement of Online Registration of Application 

    Tentative Last Date for Registration of Application

    MSc - 5 year Integrated

    June 22, 2022

    July 20, 2022

    BE / BTech (Consortium of Industries)

    June 24, 2022

    July 15, 2022

    ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan (Consortium of Industries)

    July 31, 2022

    August 17, 2022

    MSc(2 year) / MSc(5 year) Integrated (Consortium of Industries)

    June 26, 2022

    July 25, 2022

    MCA/ MBA (Consortium of Industries)

    June 15, 2022

    July 13, 2022

    BE/ BTech/ BArch (Other States)

    July 6, 2022

    July 29, 2022

    MCA (Other States)

    June 15, 2022

    July 13, 2022

    BE/ BTech/ BArch (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)

    June 24, 2022

    July 13, 2022

    ME/ MTech/ MArch/ M Plan(NRI / FN/ CIWGC)

    July 27, 2022

    August 18, 2022

    MSc (2 year) - and MSc 5 year Integrated (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)

    June 27, 2022

    July 22, 2022

    MCA/ MBA (NRI/ FN/ CIWGC)

    June 27, 2022

    July 22, 2022

    Anna University UG/PG Registration and Application Process

    Anna University will commence the registration and application process for the UG and PG programmes by June 2022. Students interested in applying for the various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to first complete the registrations and then the application form.

    Students need to first enter the required details and submit the Anna University Registration process after which they enter all the details in the online application form and submit the application fee. Students can also watch this space to get further information on anna University Admission Notification. 

    Anna University will be announcing the confirmed schedule for the UG and PG admissions on the official website soon. 

    Also Read: ICSE Physics Semester 2 Exam 2022, Get Question Paper and Exam Analysis Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories