  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration To End Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration To End Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: APSCHE will close the registration window for AP EAMCET BiPC today: November 8, 2023. Candidates who are yet to fill up the form can apply online at the official website: cets.apsche.gov.in. Get link to apply here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 8, 2023 16:27 IST
AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration
AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) BiPC today: November 8, 2023. Candidates who are yet to fill up the online form can apply at cets.apsche.gov.in. 

The document verification will commence between November 9 to 11, 2023. Registered candidates can enter their options from November 11 to 13, 2023. AP EAMCET BiPC counselling is being conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. 

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Manabadi AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can go through the table to know the upcoming dates: 

Events

Dates

Last date of registration and fee payment

November 8, 2023

Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centers

November 9 to 11, 2023

Exercising web options by the registered and eligible candidates

November 11 to 13, 2023

Change of options for the candidate

November 14, 2023

Allotment of seats

November 17, 2023

Self-reporting and reporting at college

November 18 to 21, 2023

How to register for AP EAMCET BiPC 2023 Counselling? 

Candidates who qualified in the EAPCET exam are eligible to participate in the BiPC counselling 2023. They have to register online at the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline. They can go through the steps below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on EAPCET BiPC admissions

Step 4: Click on the registration form link

Step 5: Now, register by entering the required details

Step 6: Login and fill up the basic information and pay the required counselling fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future references 

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment Result 2023

As per the scheduled dates, the seat allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2023. Candidates can check their allotment result 2023 online at the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline. They need to use their login credentials to check the allotted seats of AP EAMCET BiPC. The candidates are advised to check the details in the print-verified application link before proceeding to option entry.  

Also Read: AP EAPCET 2023 Special Round Admission Web Options Entry Window Close Today, Allotment List Soon
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023