AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Registration To End Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) BiPC today: November 8, 2023. Candidates who are yet to fill up the online form can apply at cets.apsche.gov.in.

The document verification will commence between November 9 to 11, 2023. Registered candidates can enter their options from November 11 to 13, 2023. AP EAMCET BiPC counselling is being conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

Manabadi AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can go through the table to know the upcoming dates:

Events Dates Last date of registration and fee payment November 8, 2023 Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centers November 9 to 11, 2023 Exercising web options by the registered and eligible candidates November 11 to 13, 2023 Change of options for the candidate November 14, 2023 Allotment of seats November 17, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at college November 18 to 21, 2023

How to register for AP EAMCET BiPC 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who qualified in the EAPCET exam are eligible to participate in the BiPC counselling 2023. They have to register online at the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline. They can go through the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on EAPCET BiPC admissions

Step 4: Click on the registration form link

Step 5: Now, register by entering the required details

Step 6: Login and fill up the basic information and pay the required counselling fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment Result 2023

As per the scheduled dates, the seat allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2023. Candidates can check their allotment result 2023 online at the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline. They need to use their login credentials to check the allotted seats of AP EAMCET BiPC. The candidates are advised to check the details in the print-verified application link before proceeding to option entry.

Also Read: AP EAPCET 2023 Special Round Admission Web Options Entry Window Close Today, Allotment List Soon