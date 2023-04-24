  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ECET Exam 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

AP ECET Exam 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

AP ECET exam date 2023 has been postponed to June 20, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam must apply by the last date i.e. April 24, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 11:05 IST
AP ECET Exam 2023 Postponed
AP ECET Exam 2023 Postponed

AP ECET Exam 2023 Postponed: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the examination date for AP ECET 2023. Now, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) will be conducted on June 20, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 5, 2023. 

Candidates must note that today is the last date to apply for the entrance test. AP ECET exam 2023 is conducted for admission into 2nd-year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) Candidates for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode only.

AP ECET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars

Dates

Last date to apply with late charges

April 24, 2023

Admit card release date

June 12, 2023

AP ECET Exam 2023

June 20, 2023

Release of Preliminary Key

June 23, 2023

Last date for receiving Objections on Preliminary Key

June 25, 2023

AP ECET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP ECET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the AP ECET exam 2023  by paying late charges till today i.e. April 24, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Check the eligibility criteria and enter the required details

Step 4: Verify the email and  make the payment 

Step 5: Fill out AP ECET 2023 application form (after payment only)

Step 6: Preview the form once and submit it

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Ends Today at comedk.org, Check Steps to Apply Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023