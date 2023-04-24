AP ECET Exam 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

AP ECET Exam 2023 Postponed: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the examination date for AP ECET 2023. Now, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) will be conducted on June 20, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 5, 2023.

Candidates must note that today is the last date to apply for the entrance test. AP ECET exam 2023 is conducted for admission into 2nd-year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) Candidates for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode only.

AP ECET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Last date to apply with late charges April 24, 2023 Admit card release date June 12, 2023 AP ECET Exam 2023 June 20, 2023 Release of Preliminary Key June 23, 2023 Last date for receiving Objections on Preliminary Key June 25, 2023

AP ECET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP ECET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the AP ECET exam 2023 by paying late charges till today i.e. April 24, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Check the eligibility criteria and enter the required details

Step 4: Verify the email and make the payment

Step 5: Fill out AP ECET 2023 application form (after payment only)

Step 6: Preview the form once and submit it

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

