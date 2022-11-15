AP ICET 2022 Seat Allotment 2022 Result for Final Phase Declared, Download at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2022 seat allotment result for the final phase today. Candidates can check the AP ICET seat allotment list for final phase at official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. They can download the Andhra Pradesh ICET seat allotment result 2022 by using - hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code.

Along with AP ICET seat allotment result 2022, candidates can also download the self-report and college-wise allotment report. Those who have been allotted colleges through final phase of AP ICET seat allotment will have to report to the respective college from today - 15th November 2022. They will also have to get their documents verified for admission till today.

How to check AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Final Phase?

APSCHE has released AP ICET allotment orders in online mode. All the registered candidates can go through the steps to know how to check AP ICET final phase allotment result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test - icet-sche.aptonline.in.

2nd Step - On the Homepage, click on the link that reads - Final Phase Provisional Allotment Order (Download).

3rd Step - On the new page, enter login credentials - ICET Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth and Captcha code.

4th Step - AP ICET Seat Allotment 2022 for final phase will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and print a copy for admission.

Documents Required for AP ICET Counselling 2022 Admission

Along with all the prescribed documents, candidates are also advised to download the Andhra Pradesh allotment order, self-report and college-wise allotment and carry it with them while verifying documents. All the eligible candidates can get admission to MBA and MCA programmes. They can check below the list of documents here -

AP ICET Hall Ticket

AP ICET Rank Card 2022

SSC (Class 10th) or its equivalent Marks memo

Intermediate (Class 12th) Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo

Degree Marks Memos

Consolidated marks memo

Degree Provisional Certificate

Residence Certificate

