AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registration Date Extended, Apply Until Sept 20

AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registrations for the AP ICET counselling phase 1 to September 20, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the registration form at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the given schedule, the verification process for the uploaded certificates will end on September 22, 2023. The web option entry will be open from September 21 to 23, 2023. Candidates can make the changes to their web options on September 24, 2023. The seat allotment list will be released on September 27, 2023.

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the revised schedule of the AP ICET counselling phase 1 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for AP ICET phase 1 counselling September 20, 2023 Verification process for the uploaded certificates September 22, 2023 Web option entry September 21 to 23, 2023 Changes in web option entry September 24, 2023 Seat allotment list September 27, 2023

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Fee

Candidates are required to submit the prescribed amount of the AP ICET registration fee given the table below:

Category Fee OC/BC Rs 1,200 SC/ST/PH Rs 600

How to fill out the AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 counselling registration form online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to register for the AP ICET phase 1 counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for AP ICET counselling phase 1

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload all documents and submit the registration fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

