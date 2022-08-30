AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): Check Manabadi AP Intermediate Supply Results at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): As per the media reports, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has declared the AP Inter Supplementary results 2022 today on 30th August. Students will be able check their Manabadi AP Inter Supply result at the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter Supplementary result has been announced for 1st and 2nd year General and Vocational in online mode.

Updated as on 30th August 2022 at 11.11 AM

The results are expected around 11 AM. Going according to media reports, this is being done to ease the process for AP EAMCET 2022 counselling. BIE AP conducted the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination, IPASE or Inter Supply examinations for First and Second Year inter students who failed to secure passing marks in the IPE May 2022 examinations.

How to Download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022?

Students will need their previous AP Inter hall ticket number and date of birth to check their Manabadi AP IPASE supplementary results 2022. To use the login credentials, they need to visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in and click on the right side corner stating - AP Supplementary Results 2022 (1st and 2nd Year). A new page will appear on the screen, enter the previous AP Inter hall ticket number and date of birth and submit the same. The AP Inter Supplementary result will appear on the screen.

What After the Announcement of AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022?

After the announcement of AP inter supply results, all the students who have passed will be eligible for admission to colleges in as per their choice of courses. Also, AP EAMCET counselling is underway, therefore, for that too students are waiting for the AP Inter Supply Results.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 Details

As per the released information, the Manabadi AP Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2022, IPASE from 3rd to 12th August 2022 for First and Second Year inter students. Only those students who failed to secure the required qualifying marks in the IPE May 2022 examinations had appeared on the Manabadi AP inter-supply exams.