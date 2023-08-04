AP OAMDC Seat Allotment 2023 Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result of the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) today, August 4, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment order by visiting the official websites - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

To get the seat allotment list, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number, date of birth, and security code in the login window. As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report at the allotted colleges from August 5 to August 7, 2023. APSCHE conducts the AP OAMDC for admission into various UG courses including BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, B.Voc etc in degree colleges across the state.

AP OAMDC 2023 dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the AP OAMDC 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates AP OAMDC result release date August 4, 2023 Report to the allotted college August 5 to 7, 2023

AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result login window

Check the image of the result login window below:

Login credentials required to check the AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment order

Candidates need to enter the below-given details to check the results.

Registration number

Date of birth

Security code

How to check the AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the seat allotment order online.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the AP OAMDC tab available

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen, then click on the seat allotment order

Step 4: Enter all the required login details

Step 5: The AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment order will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future use

