AP OAMDC Seat Allotment 2023 Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result of the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) today, August 4, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment order by visiting the official websites - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.
To get the seat allotment list, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number, date of birth, and security code in the login window. As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report at the allotted colleges from August 5 to August 7, 2023. APSCHE conducts the AP OAMDC for admission into various UG courses including BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, B.Voc etc in degree colleges across the state.
|AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link
AP OAMDC 2023 dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the AP OAMDC 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AP OAMDC result release date
|
August 4, 2023
|
Report to the allotted college
|
August 5 to 7, 2023
AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result login window
Check the image of the result login window below:
Login credentials required to check the AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment order
Candidates need to enter the below-given details to check the results.
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Security code
How to check the AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the seat allotment order online.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in
Step 2: Click on the AP OAMDC tab available
Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen, then click on the seat allotment order
Step 4: Enter all the required login details
Step 5: The AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment order will appear on the screen
Step 6: Go through the details and download it for future use
