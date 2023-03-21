AP PGECET 2023: Registration Commence at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

AP PGECET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Sri Venkateswara University, Triputi has started the registration process for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET) 2023 examinations today, March 21 in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the AP PGECET 2023 exams can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the AP PGECET 2023 application form is April 30. It is advisable for the students to read the information bulletin before applying for the AP PGECET examinations 2023.

AP PGECET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the AP PGECET examinations 2023 to get admission into various MTech/ MPharm/ DPharma programmes offered by the Andhra Pradesh engineering colleges can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates AP PGECET 2023 Registrations March 21, 2023 Last Date to Submit AP PGECET 2023 registration form without any late fee April 30, 2023 Correction Window Open for AP PGECET 2023 May 15 to May 16, 2023 Availability of AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket May 22, 2023 AP PGECET 2023 Exam May 28, 2023, to May 30, 2023

AP PGECET 2023 Exam Timings

According to the official information available on the website, the Sri Venkateswara University, Triputi will be conducted the AP PGECET 2023 examination in two shifts i.e. Forenoon Session and Afternoon Session starting from 10 am to 12 pm, and 3 pm to 5 pm respectively.

AP PGECET 2023 Complete Exam Schedule

Candidates who are appearing for the AP PGECET examinations 2023 to get admission into various M.Tech, M.Pharm and D.Pharma courses in Andhra Pradesh colleges can check the complete exam schedule in the table given below.

Exam Dates Forenoon Session (10 am to 12 pm) Afternoon Session (3 pm to 5 pm) May 28, 2023 Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG) Pharmacy (PY) Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) May 29, 2023 Electronics and Communication Engg. (EC) Bio-Technology (BT) Civil Engineering (CE) Mechanical Engineering (ME) Electrical Engineering (EE) Food Technology (FT) May 30, 2023 Instrumentation Engineering (EI) Metallurgy (MT) Chemical Engineering (CH) Nano Technology (NT)

AP PGECET 2023

The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) is a common entrance exam which is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for the upcoming academic session 2023-24. As per the recent updates, the entrance examination is conducted for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharm/Pharm.D (PB) courses in Andhra Pradesh engineering colleges.

