AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 2 for GATE/GPAT Candidates Today

AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 phase 2 result for GATE/GPAT candidates will be out today. They can check allotment status at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Check government colleges' fee and seat matrix here.

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 12:35 IST
AP PGECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the phase 2 seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test, AP PGECET today: October 12, 2023. Candidates who took part in counselling can check results at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

AP PGECET 2023 is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to postgraduate engineering and technology programmes provided by universities and colleges in the state.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the result is provided below:

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023

Click Here

How to Access AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the phase 2 seat allotment link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the allotment 

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

What After Declaration of AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023?

After the announcement of the results, candidates who have been allotted seats must accept them and report to the allotted institute for verification of documents and admission completion. 

State Engineering Colleges: Check Fee and Seat Matrix Here

The fee and seat matrix for computer science and engineering offered by state engineering colleges is given below:

College Name

Intake

Fee

University College of Engineering, Narasaraopet

20

Rs 50,000

Adikavi Nannaya University College of Engineering

22

Rs 26,900

JNTUK College of Engineering, Kakinada

20

Rs 30,000

Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences

7

Rs 43,000

Sri Krishnadevaraya University College of Engineering

20

Rs 50,000

SVU College of Engineering, Tirupathi

14

Rs 40,900

Aditya Institute of Technology and Management

9

Rs 66,000

St Anns College of Engineering and Technology

19

Rs 51,700

Anantha Lakshmi Institute of Technology and Sciences

26

Rs 66,000

Aditya College of Engineering

24

Rs 62,700

