AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 2 for GATE/GPAT Candidates Today

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the phase 2 seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test, AP PGECET today: October 12, 2023. Candidates who took part in counselling can check results at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

AP PGECET 2023 is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to postgraduate engineering and technology programmes provided by universities and colleges in the state.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the result is provided below:

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

How to Access AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the phase 2 seat allotment link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the allotment

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

What After Declaration of AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023?

After the announcement of the results, candidates who have been allotted seats must accept them and report to the allotted institute for verification of documents and admission completion.

State Engineering Colleges: Check Fee and Seat Matrix Here

The fee and seat matrix for computer science and engineering offered by state engineering colleges is given below:

College Name Intake Fee University College of Engineering, Narasaraopet 20 Rs 50,000 Adikavi Nannaya University College of Engineering 22 Rs 26,900 JNTUK College of Engineering, Kakinada 20 Rs 30,000 Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences 7 Rs 43,000 Sri Krishnadevaraya University College of Engineering 20 Rs 50,000 SVU College of Engineering, Tirupathi 14 Rs 40,900 Aditya Institute of Technology and Management 9 Rs 66,000 St Anns College of Engineering and Technology 19 Rs 51,700 Anantha Lakshmi Institute of Technology and Sciences 26 Rs 66,000 Aditya College of Engineering 24 Rs 62,700

Also Read: JEECUP Pharmacy Round 3 Seat Allotment 2023 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in