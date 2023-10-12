AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 2 for GATE/GPAT Candidates Today

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the phase 2 seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test, AP PGECET today: October 12, 2023. Candidates who took part in counselling can check results at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.
AP PGECET 2023 is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to postgraduate engineering and technology programmes provided by universities and colleges in the state.
AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the result is provided below:
|
AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023
How to Access AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check:
Step 1: Go to the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the phase 2 seat allotment link
Step 3: Key in login credentials
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the allotment
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
What After Declaration of AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023?
After the announcement of the results, candidates who have been allotted seats must accept them and report to the allotted institute for verification of documents and admission completion.
State Engineering Colleges: Check Fee and Seat Matrix Here
The fee and seat matrix for computer science and engineering offered by state engineering colleges is given below:
|
College Name
|
Intake
|
Fee
|
University College of Engineering, Narasaraopet
|
20
|
Rs 50,000
|
Adikavi Nannaya University College of Engineering
|
22
|
Rs 26,900
|
JNTUK College of Engineering, Kakinada
|
20
|
Rs 30,000
|
Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences
|
7
|
Rs 43,000
|
Sri Krishnadevaraya University College of Engineering
|
20
|
Rs 50,000
|
SVU College of Engineering, Tirupathi
|
14
|
Rs 40,900
|
Aditya Institute of Technology and Management
|
9
|
Rs 66,000
|
St Anns College of Engineering and Technology
|
19
|
Rs 51,700
|
Anantha Lakshmi Institute of Technology and Sciences
|
26
|
Rs 66,000
|
Aditya College of Engineering
|
24
|
Rs 62,700
Also Read: JEECUP Pharmacy Round 3 Seat Allotment 2023 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in