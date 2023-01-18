ASER 2022: Govt School Enrollment Increases in Past Few Years, Check Report Here

ASER Report 2022: As per the recent updates, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) which sheds light on learning outcomes in schools has been released today - January 18, 2023. ASER is an annual survey conducted by the education non-profit Pratham in rural areas of India. The survey was last conducted at this large scale in 2018. The ASER 2022 survey was conducted in 17,002 government schools in 19,060 villages across 616 districts.

As per the ASER 2022 report, there has been an improvement in enrollment levels of children in the age bracket of 6 to 14 years have gone from 96.6% in 2010 to 96.7% in 2014 and 97.2% in 2018 to 98.4% in 2022. An increase of 7.3% points in government school enrollment in the period 2018 to 2022.

Enrolled Students in Tuition Classes

The ASER report shows a surge in students attending tuition classes. Between 2018 and 2022, in all states, there is an increase in the proportion of children who attend tuition classes. The state with the highest percentage of students going for tuition is Bihar (71.7%), followed by Manipur (53.4%) and Jharkhand. The exceptions are Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Tripura -

State 2022 2018 Assam 25.3 18.8 Uttar Pradesh 23.7 15.9 Nagaland 34.9 25.4 Jharkhand 45.3 36.9 Bihar 71.7 62.2 Manipur 53.4 41.5 All India 30.5 26.4

Check ASER 2022 Report PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)

Enrollment in Government Schools and Proportion of Children Not Enrolled

As per the ASER 2022 report, the proportion of children enrolled in government schools has increased since 2018. There is an increase of 7.3% points in government school enrollment in the period 2018 to 2022. However, in 2022, percentage of girls (15 to 16 years old) not enrolled in schools continued to decline. In 2022, the percentage was 7.9 per cent. The state with the highest percentage of girls in the age bracket of 15 to 16 years old not going to school was Madhya Pradesh (17.0), followed by Uttar Pradesh (15.0) and Chhattisgarh (11.1).

Attendance of Students in Schools in Rural India

As per ASER 2022, the attendance patterns, both for children and teachers have remained steady over time. All-India (rural) figures for children’s attendance remain close to 72%. However, there continues to be wide variation across states with UP, MP, Bihar, and Tripura among the states with the lowest attendance rates while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have over 86% enrolled students attending schools.

Reading Ability

As per the ASER survey 2022, the states like Haryana (from 46.4% to 31.5%), Kerala (from 52.1% in 2018 to 38.7% in 2022), Himachal Pradesh (from 47.7% to 28.4%) shows a drop of more than 10% points in reading ability of Class 3 children. Andhra Pradesh (from 22.6% to 10.3%) and Telangana (from 18.1% to 5.2%) also recorded large drops in the reading ability of Class 3 children. The report recorded a similar fall in reading levels among class 5 children.

