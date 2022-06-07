Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Assam 10th Results 2022 Declared: Result link Live Here, Check Toppers List

    Assam Board has declared the results for HSLC Exams in an official press conference. The link for students to check the Assam HSLC Results 2022is available here.

    Updated: Jun 7, 2022 10:06 IST
    Assam 10th Result 2022
    Assam 10th Result 2022

    Assam HSLC Results 2022 Declared: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has finally announced the Assam HSLC Results 2022. The Class 10 Results were announced in the press conference by the board officials. The link for students to check the results will be made available on this page soon.

    As per the data provided, the pass percentage recorded for the students this year is 56.49%. The pass percentage for boys is 58.80% while the pass percentage for girls is 54.49%. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the Assam HSLC Results 2022.

    Also Read: Live Updates of Assam HSLC Results 2022

    Assam HSLC Results 2022: List of  Toppers.

    Rank

    Topper's Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Raktotpal Saikia

    597

    Rank 2

    Bhuyashi Medhi

    596

    Rank 3

    Mridupawan Kalita

    595

    Labeeb Muzib

    595

    Partha Pratim Das

    595

    Rank 4

    Swapnraj Kalita

    594

    Shena Saikia

    594

    Samadrita Sarmah

    594

    Annesha Borah

    594

    Rank 5

    Jubaer Hussain

    593

    Pranjit Bardalai

    593

    Shanaj Anjum Yasmin

    593

    Equit Abbot Dutta

    593

    Rank 6

    Bitupan Medhi

    592

    Murchana Barman

    592

    Rank 7

    Jyotipal Talukdar

    591

    Sarmistha Bhagawati

    591

    Priyanuj Bordoloi

    591

    Dipshikha Boruah

    591

    Ashlesha Sarma

    591

    Nisha Sarma

    591

    Rank 8

    Harshit Barman

    590

    Olivia Bora

    590

    Rajnandini Baidya

    590

    Tejal Agarwal

    590

    Udeshna Bordoloi

    590

    Neha Upadhyaya

    590

     

    Updated as on June 7, 2022 @ 9:48 AM

    Assam Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board today. As per the information provided by the board Assam HSLC Results 2022 will be announced by 10 AM today. Candidates waiting for the SEBA HSLC Results 2022 can visit the official website of Assam Board today to check the results.

    Candidates can check their Assam HSLC Results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Assam class 10 Registration number in the result link provided. 

    Candidates can visit the official website - sebaonline.org to check the class 10 Assam Board results 2022. Students are also advised to keep refreshing this page to get timely updates on the Assam HSLC Results 2022.

