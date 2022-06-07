Assam 10th Results 2022 Declared: Result link Live Here, Check Toppers List

Assam HSLC Results 2022 Declared: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has finally announced the Assam HSLC Results 2022. The Class 10 Results were announced in the press conference by the board officials. The link for students to check the results will be made available on this page soon.

As per the data provided, the pass percentage recorded for the students this year is 56.49%. The pass percentage for boys is 58.80% while the pass percentage for girls is 54.49%. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the Assam HSLC Results 2022.

Assam HSLC Results 2022: List of Toppers.

Rank Topper's Name Marks Rank 1 Raktotpal Saikia 597 Rank 2 Bhuyashi Medhi 596 Rank 3 Mridupawan Kalita 595 Labeeb Muzib 595 Partha Pratim Das 595 Rank 4 Swapnraj Kalita 594 Shena Saikia 594 Samadrita Sarmah 594 Annesha Borah 594 Rank 5 Jubaer Hussain 593 Pranjit Bardalai 593 Shanaj Anjum Yasmin 593 Equit Abbot Dutta 593 Rank 6 Bitupan Medhi 592 Murchana Barman 592 Rank 7 Jyotipal Talukdar 591 Sarmistha Bhagawati 591 Priyanuj Bordoloi 591 Dipshikha Boruah 591 Ashlesha Sarma 591 Nisha Sarma 591 Rank 8 Harshit Barman 590 Olivia Bora 590 Rajnandini Baidya 590 Tejal Agarwal 590 Udeshna Bordoloi 590 Neha Upadhyaya 590

Assam Board class 10 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board today. As per the information provided by the board Assam HSLC Results 2022 will be announced by 10 AM today. Candidates waiting for the SEBA HSLC Results 2022 can visit the official website of Assam Board today to check the results.

Candidates can check their Assam HSLC Results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Assam class 10 Registration number in the result link provided.

Candidates can visit the official website - sebaonline.org to check the class 10 Assam Board results 2022. Students are also advised to keep refreshing this page to get timely updates on the Assam HSLC Results 2022.

What is the minimum mark required to qualify Assam HSLC Results 2022

Assam HSLC results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Assam Board. Students who have appeared for Assam class 10 examinations will be able to check the results through the link available on the official website. According to the details provided by the board, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate in the exams in order to be considered as qualified in the board exams.

Assam 10th Compartmental exams

Assam board class 12 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who wish to improve their scores in the examinations. The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website shortly after the exam results are declared.

