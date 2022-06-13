Assam HS Result 2022 Date: AHSEC to declare Assam 12th Class Results This Week at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2022 Date: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam 12th Results 2022 for the annual higher secondary board exam soon. For the last few weeks, the Assam HS Result 2022 date and time have been a reason for rampant rumours and speculations on social media platforms. While so far, AHSEC HS Result 2022 Date has not been announced, the date will likely be notified soon by the council. While students wait for the AHSEC 12th Result 2022 Date confirmation, one thing that is known for sure is that the Assam HS Results will be declared online and made available online via the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. To get first or priority access to Assam Class 12 Results 2022, students are advised to visit results.jagranjosh.com or register themselves at the below-given link:

Get Assam HS Result 2022 Updates - Direct Link (Register Now)

When will AHSEC declare Assam 12th Result 2022?

As reported earlier, the AHSEC is yet to announce any specific date for the announcement of AHSEC Assam Result 2022. However, reports coming from the Bhuban Bhuyan Path office of AHSEC have hinted that the Assam HS Results are likely to be declared this week, most likely by Saturday or Sunday. The trend of the last few year's declaration date coupled with the local reports and inputs from experts have suggested that the Assam HS Result 2022 may be declared this week. Few reports being filed from Guwahati have also suggested that AHSEC has set an internal deadline of declaring the Assam Class 12 Results 2022 by 20th June and that a formal date for the same is expected to be announced soon.

2.5 Lakh Students Await AHSEC HS Results

With no confirmed date for Assam 12th Result 2022, the wait is getting more and more agonizing for nearly 2.5 lakh students who have appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination. The Assam Board held from 15th March and continued until 12th April 2022. For this academic session, the Assam HS Result 2022 was held as per the full syllabus and no relaxation was given to the students even as the COVID-19 threat continued. Last month, a delegation of AASU - All Assam Students’ Union met AHSEC chairperson Rukma Gohain Barua seeking a timely declaration of Assam HS Results 2022 to avoid any challenges later on. During the meeting, Mr Barua mentioned that AHSEC Class 12 Results will be declared by 20th June 2022.

Also Read: Assam Board 10th Result 2022 Announced: Raktotpal Saikia Tops in HSLC Exam, Check Complete List and Pass Percentage Here