Assam PAT 2022: Assam Polytechnic Admit Card Released at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 (Released): The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has issued the admit card for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (Assam PAT) today in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their respective Assam PAT admit card at dte.assam.gov.in now. They need to enter their login details such as date of birth, roll number and other asked details.

Applicants can access and download the Assam PAT hall ticket 2022 in online mode only. Candidates note that on the day of examination, they have to carry the admit card without fail as otherwise the candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall. They all have to carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card.

How to download Assam PAT Admit Card 2022?

Candidates can download the admit card of Assam PAT 2022 in online mode. It must be noted that the admit card of Assam PAT will not be sent to the candidates through any other mode. They need to visit the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. Click on the "Download PAT 2022 Admit Card" link. In the login window, enter application number and date of birth. The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test hall ticket will appear on the screen.

What Details Are Mentioned on Assam PAT Admit Card 2022?

Candidates are again advised to go through the admit card once in order to avoid discrepancies. The Assam PAT hall ticket will likley to have the following details - candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. In case of any discrepancies, the candidates must contact the exam authority and get the errors in the PAT 2022 admit card rectified.

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (Assam PAT)

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission in diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions. The Assam Polytechnic entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 24th July 2022.

The Diploma Courses offered by the Polytechnics are affiliated to the State Council for Technical Education (SCTE), Assam and approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). At present, there are 26 polytechnics in the state and one central government institute.