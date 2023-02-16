BHU UET Admission 2023 Notification Releases, CUET UG Scores Mandatory, Check Details Here

BHU UG 2023 Admission: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will commence the registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) admission in the last week of May 2023. Recently, BHU released the admission notification 2023 for the candidates at bhuonline.in. As per the BHU admission notification 2023, candidates will have to appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) to be considered for BHU admission.

However, there are certain courses which have more than one component of assessment in the entrance examination. Admission to such courses will be based on a composite merit consisting of marks in the entrance test (BHU UET 2023) and other components of assessment. Candidates can fill up the CUET application form 2023 on the NTA official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to submit CUET UG 2023 application form is March 12.

BHU UG Admission 2023 Registration To Start in May

As per the notification released, Banaras Hindu University will release the registration form for BHU in the last week of May 2023. The candidates willing to take admission to BHU are required to register themselves through the online portal of the University - bhuonline.in by paying the requisite registration fee. The complete details will be available once the BHU admission registration window opens.

BHU UET Admission 2023 Notification - Check Here

CUET UG Scores Mandatory For BHU Admission 2023

The candidate who fails to get registered will not be considered for admission to any course at BHU. The admission will be decided based on registration at the BHU portal with the CUET (UG) 2023 marks given by the NTA in the concerned course. The Common University Entrance is conducted for admission into all UG programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE).

Minimum Qualifying Secured in Entrance Test Held by the NTA

As per the BHU UG admission 2023 notification, it has been stated - “Candidates will be selected for admission in such courses in order of merit on the basis of marks secured in the entrance test conducted by the NTA provided he/she fulfills the minimum eligibility criteria and minimum qualifying marks in the test.” The minimum qualifying marks will be determined as follows -

For Candidates belonging to General/ OBC categories: Not less than 35% of the marks secured by the topper of the concerned categories in the concerned Entrance Test.

For Candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories: Not less than 25% of the marks acquired by the topper of the concerned categories in the respective entrance test.

