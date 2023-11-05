Bihar Board Matric 2024 Registration With Late Fees Underway, Check Deadline Here

BSEB Matric Registration 2024: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) will close the registration for the Bihar Board class 10th exam 2024 with late fees on November 10, 2023. Students who have registered for the Matriculation Annual Examination, 2024, have been given the last opportunity to fill out the online examination form by their school head.

As per the provided information, the BSEB 10th registration form 2024 can be filled out online through the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, the helpline number 0612-2232074 can be contacted, the notice said.

BSEB Class 10th Registration 2024 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to fill out the BSEB Matric registration form 2024?

The Bihar Board class 10th registration form for academic session 2024 can be accessed online. Concerned students and school heads can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to register for the BSEB matric registration form 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the secondary exam tab and then go to the application link

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details as required

Step 5: Complete the BSEB Matric registration form 2024 and submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

