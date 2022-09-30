Bihar NEET PG 2022 Merit List Released, Download PGMAC Rank Card at bceceboard.bihar.g

Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET PG merit list 2022 today in online mode. Candidates can download the Bihar NEET PG rank card at the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

To check and download the Bihar NEET PG merit list, candidates will have to use their PGMAC ID and Password in the login window. Bihar NEET PG 2022 counselling is conducted for admission to the first year of the different Post Graduate/ Diploma/DNB (Degree and Diploma) courses in govt/private medical colleges in the state.

Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download the Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022?

The PGMAC rank card 2022 has been released in online mode and can be downloaded from the official website. Go through the steps to know how to download the Bihar NEET PG 2022 merit list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BCECE - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Bihar PGMAC tab.

3rd Step - Now, on the next page click on the rankcard link.

4th Step - A login window will appear on the screen. Enter PGMAC ID and Password.

5th Step - The PGMAC rank card will appear on the screen. Download the same.

What After the Release of Bihar NEET PG Merit List 2022?

Now, that the Bihar NEET PG rankcard has been released, all the candidates whose names are there can proceed for the registration-cum-choice filling procedure. The online PGMAC registration cum choice filling process will conclude on 5th October 2022. Candidates will be allotted seats based on merit-cum-choice filled by them. Soon after that, the 1st round provisional Bihar NEET PG seat allotment result will be announced on 8th October 2022.