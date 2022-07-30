BITSAT 2022 Session 3 Admit Card Tomorrow: Download at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2022 Session 3 Hall Ticket: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will be releasing the BITSAT 2022 Session 3 Exam Admit Card on the official website tomorrow. According to the details heduled available on the official website, the BITSAT 2022 Session 3 Admit card will be available online on July 31, 2022.

The BITSAT 2022 Session 3 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 Admit Card is required to be carried by students appearing for the examination. To download the BITSAT 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided.

BITSAT 2022 Admit Card for Session 3 Examinations will be available on the official website - bitsadmission.com. Candidates can also complete the BITSAT 2022 Session 3 Admit Card through the direct link which will be available here.

BITSAT 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to download BITSAT 2022 Admit Card for Session 3

To download the BITSAT 2022 Session 3 admit card students are required to enter the BITSAT 2022 login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the BITSAT 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the BITSAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the BITSAT 2022 Session 3 Hall Ticket link

Step 3: Enter the BITSAT 2022 Application number and password in the login link

Step 4: Download the BITSAT 2022 Hall Ticket for further reference

BITSAT 2022 Session 3 Admit Card Details

The BITSAT 2022 hall ticket will include the candidate details along with the instructions for students to be followed on the day of the exam. Candidates can check the complete hall ticket details here.

Candidate name and roll number

Exam centre name and address

Subjects appearing

Schedule and reporting time

Instructions for students

