BSEB 12th Exam 2023: TimeTable Academic Calendar Released, Check Datesheet Here

BSEB 12th Datesheet 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 2023 Intermediate Examination Datesheet. The board has released the complete datesheet along with the calendar events to be followed until the date of the examination. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board 12th Examinations can check here the complete datesheet and calendar.
According to the dates announced, Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023 will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two sessions from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 1:45 PM to 5 PM. Students preparing for the exams are advised to cross-check the session timing with the ones provided on the official website.
As per the Board Academic Calendar given, the BSEB 12th Practical Exam will be conducted from January 10 to 20, 2023. The BSEB Inter Practical Exam Admit Card will be available on December 19, 2022, and the admit card for the theory exams will be released on January 19, 2023.
इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं-— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 13, 2022
BSEB 12th Intermediate Datehseet and Calendar - Click Here
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2023
|
Dates
|
1st Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
|
2nd Shift (1:45 to 5:00 pm)
|
February 1, 2023
|
121 - Mathematics (I.Sc)
327 - Mathematics (I.A)
|
306/331 - Hindi (I.A)
401 - Hindi (Voc)
|
February 2, 2023
|
117 - Physics (I.Sc)
301 - N.R.B (Only in old pattern)
|
305/330 - English (I.A)
403 - English (Voc)
|
February 3, 2023
|
118 - Chemistry (I.Sc)
302- M.B. Alternative English, 303- M.B. Urdu, 304- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern)
|
323 - Geography (I.A)
402 - Foundation Course (Voc)
|
February 4, 2023
|
105/124 - English (I.Sc)
205/223 - English (I.com)
|
321 - History (I.A)
Elective Subject Trade Paper - I [from subcode 404 to 430] (Vocational)
|
February 6, 2023
|
119 – Biology (I.Sc)
|
322 – Political Science (I.A)
217 – Business Studies (I.com)
|
February 7, 2023
|
106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc)
206/224 – Hindi (I.com)
|
326 – Economics (I.A)
219 – Economics (I.com)
|
February 8, 2023
|
Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc)
|
324 – Psychology (I.A)
218 – Entrepreneurship (I.com)
|
February 9, 2023
|
318 – Music (I.A)
120 – Agriculture (I.Sc)
|
319 – Home Science (I.A)
Elective Subject Trade Paper – II [from subject code 431 to 457] (Vocational)
|
February 10, 2023
|
325 - Sociology (I.A)
220 - Accountancy (I.com)
|
Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A)
Vocational: 485- Physics, 486 Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489 -Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491-Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496- Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education
|
February 11, 2023
|
Additional Subject
|
320 - Philosophy (I.A)
According to the details provided on the official released, the Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023 will be declared by March-April 2023. The board will also be conducting the compartment exams for the students. The BSEB 12th Compartment exams will be conducted in April-May 2023.
