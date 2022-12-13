    BSEB 12th Exam 2023: TimeTable Academic Calendar Released, Check Datesheet Here

    Bihar Board Class 12 Exam TimeTable and Academic Calendar has been issued by Bihar School Examination Board. Candidates appearing for the BSEB 12th Intermediate Exams can visit the official website of Bihar Board to check the timetable. 

    Updated: Dec 13, 2022 14:06 IST
    BSEB 12th Inter 2023 Datesheet
    BSEB 12th Datesheet 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 2023 Intermediate Examination Datesheet. The board has released the complete datesheet along with the calendar events to be followed until the date of the examination. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board 12th Examinations can check here the complete datesheet and calendar. 

    According to the dates announced, Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023 will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two sessions from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 1:45 PM to 5 PM. Students preparing for the exams are advised to cross-check the session timing with the ones provided on the official website. 

    As per the Board Academic Calendar given, the BSEB 12th Practical Exam will be conducted from January 10 to 20, 2023. The BSEB Inter Practical Exam Admit Card will be available on December 19, 2022, and the admit card for the theory exams will be released on January 19, 2023. 

    BSEB 12th Intermediate Datehseet and Calendar - Click Here

    Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2023

    Dates

    1st Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

    2nd Shift (1:45 to 5:00 pm)

    February 1, 2023

    121 - Mathematics (I.Sc)

    327 - Mathematics (I.A)

    306/331 - Hindi (I.A)

    401 - Hindi (Voc)

    February 2, 2023

    117 - Physics (I.Sc)

    301 - N.R.B (Only in old pattern)

    305/330 - English (I.A)

    403 - English (Voc)

    February 3, 2023

    118 - Chemistry (I.Sc)

    302- M.B. Alternative English, 303- M.B. Urdu, 304- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern)

    323 - Geography (I.A)

    402 - Foundation Course (Voc)

    February 4, 2023

    105/124 - English (I.Sc)

    205/223 - English (I.com)

    321 - History (I.A)

    Elective Subject Trade Paper - I [from subcode 404 to 430] (Vocational)

    February 6, 2023

    119 – Biology (I.Sc)

    322 – Political Science (I.A)

    217 – Business Studies (I.com)

    February 7, 2023

    106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc)

    206/224 – Hindi (I.com)

    326 – Economics (I.A)

    219 – Economics (I.com)

    February 8, 2023

    Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc)

    324 – Psychology (I.A)

    218 – Entrepreneurship (I.com)

    February 9, 2023

    318 – Music (I.A)

    120 – Agriculture (I.Sc)

    319 – Home Science (I.A)

    Elective Subject Trade Paper – II [from subject code 431 to 457] (Vocational)

    February 10, 2023

    325 - Sociology (I.A)

    220 - Accountancy (I.com)

    Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A)

    Vocational: 485- Physics, 486 Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489 -Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491-Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496- Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education

    February 11, 2023

    Additional Subject

    320 - Philosophy (I.A)

    According to the details provided on the official released, the Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023 will be declared by March-April 2023. The board will also be conducting the compartment exams for the students. The BSEB 12th Compartment exams will be conducted in April-May 2023.

    Also Read: BSEB Date Sheet 2023: Bihar Class 12 Exam Dates Announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
