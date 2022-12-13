BSEB 12th Exam 2023: TimeTable Academic Calendar Released, Check Datesheet Here

BSEB 12th Datesheet 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 2023 Intermediate Examination Datesheet. The board has released the complete datesheet along with the calendar events to be followed until the date of the examination. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board 12th Examinations can check here the complete datesheet and calendar.

According to the dates announced, Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023 will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two sessions from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 1:45 PM to 5 PM. Students preparing for the exams are advised to cross-check the session timing with the ones provided on the official website.

As per the Board Academic Calendar given, the BSEB 12th Practical Exam will be conducted from January 10 to 20, 2023. The BSEB Inter Practical Exam Admit Card will be available on December 19, 2022, and the admit card for the theory exams will be released on January 19, 2023.

इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं-

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2023

Dates 1st Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) 2nd Shift (1:45 to 5:00 pm) February 1, 2023 121 - Mathematics (I.Sc) 327 - Mathematics (I.A) 306/331 - Hindi (I.A) 401 - Hindi (Voc) February 2, 2023 117 - Physics (I.Sc) 301 - N.R.B (Only in old pattern) 305/330 - English (I.A) 403 - English (Voc) February 3, 2023 118 - Chemistry (I.Sc) 302- M.B. Alternative English, 303- M.B. Urdu, 304- M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern) 323 - Geography (I.A) 402 - Foundation Course (Voc) February 4, 2023 105/124 - English (I.Sc) 205/223 - English (I.com) 321 - History (I.A) Elective Subject Trade Paper - I [from subcode 404 to 430] (Vocational) February 6, 2023 119 – Biology (I.Sc) 322 – Political Science (I.A) 217 – Business Studies (I.com) February 7, 2023 106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc) 206/224 – Hindi (I.com) 326 – Economics (I.A) 219 – Economics (I.com) February 8, 2023 Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc) 324 – Psychology (I.A) 218 – Entrepreneurship (I.com) February 9, 2023 318 – Music (I.A) 120 – Agriculture (I.Sc) 319 – Home Science (I.A) Elective Subject Trade Paper – II [from subject code 431 to 457] (Vocational) February 10, 2023 325 - Sociology (I.A) 220 - Accountancy (I.com) Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A) Vocational: 485- Physics, 486 Chemistry, 487- Biology, 488- Mathematics, 489 -Agriculture, 490- Business Study, 491-Accountancy, 492- Entrepreneurship, 493- History, 494- Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496- Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498- Home Science, 499- Geography, 500- Music, 501- Philosophy, 502- Yoga & Phy. Education February 11, 2023 Additional Subject 320 - Philosophy (I.A)

According to the details provided on the official released, the Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023 will be declared by March-April 2023. The board will also be conducting the compartment exams for the students. The BSEB 12th Compartment exams will be conducted in April-May 2023.

