BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Know When and Where to Check BSEB Matric Results

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Candidates who have been awaiting for a notification on the BSEB Class 10 results can finally get theur Bihar Board 10th results soon. As per the official announcement made by Bihar Board, the BSEB 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website tomorrow - March 31, 2022. As per the notification issued, the BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be announced by the State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chouchary by 1 PM in an official press conference. Candidates will be able to check their Bihar board class 10 Results 2022 through the link which will be made available on the official website of bihar Board. Students can keep visiting this page for further updates on the BSEB 10th Results 2022.

When will Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 be declared?

According to the official notification issued, the BSEB class 10 Results 2022 will be available for the candidates by 1 PM on the official website on March 31, 2022. The resuolts will first be announced in an official press conderence following which the link will be made live on the website. Candidates who have been awaiting the BSEB 10th results must also note that a link for them to check the BSEB Matric Results 2022 will also be available on this page.

BSEB 10th Result 2022 Today?

Some media reports have claimed that the Bihar 10th Result 2022 is likely to be declared today i.e., 29th March or latest by tomorrow i.e., 30th March 2022. In fact, many media outlets have been claiming that Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared today evening, but so far no confirmation has been shared by Bihar Board about it. However, clarifying the same, the Bihar Board officials came forward and informed that the BSEB Matric result declared news was not true and the Matric result date is expected soon.

Where to check BSEB Class 10 Result 2022 online?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 Results online on its official website. The Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared on multiple websites including official result portals as well as partner websites that will be serving the results. The list of websites where Bihar Class 10 Result 2022 will be available are listed below:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

result.biharboardonline.com

bihar10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

