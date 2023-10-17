BSEH 10, 12 October Exam 2023: Haryana Board Practical Exam Dates for Private Candidates Announced, Check Here

BSEH 10, 12 Exam 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the practical exam datesheet for the BSEH 10th, 12th October Exam 2023. The practical exam dates have been announced for private candidates who will be appearing for the classes 10, and 12 October exams. They can check the official notice at bseh.org.in.

As per the official schedule, the practical exam for Secondary and Senior Secondary will be conducted on November 9 and 10, 2023 in different shifts. Earlier, the board had released the date sheet for the October examination. The exam dates of BSEH have been released for CTP, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, and Improvement exams.

Haryana Board Practical Exam Dates for Private Candidates

The practical exam will be held in different shifts and the datesheet includes roll number and student’s name and schedule on which they will be appearing for the Haryana Board practical exams. For these students, the exam will be held on November 9 and 11 from 8 AM to 2 PM. Check the table for more information:

Roll Number Student’s Name 2001210256 Nikhil 2201210032 Pooja Devi 2201210595 Tanu 2301210017 Jainish Bihania 2301210110 Anmoldeep Singh 2301210249 Abhishek 2301210430 Aryan 2301210515 Lucky 2301615035 Abhishek 2301615050 Palak 2301615748 Khushi Rani 2301620428 Shiva 2301620528 Pinki 2301620671 Sneh 2301620744 Arun Sharma

What details are mentioned on the BSEH 10, 12 October Practical Exam 2023 Datesheet?

The datesheet released for the Haryana Board practical exam includes the following information:

Exam Date

Practical Exam Centre

Theory Exam Centre

Name of School

District

Subject

Exam Time

Name of the Student

Roll Number

Haryana Board October Exam 2023

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the dates of classes 10 and 12 academic/open exams scheduled to be held in October 2023. As per the new schedule, the class 12th Geography exam and class 10th Maths exam will be conducted on October 19, 2023. The Haryana Board October exam date has been changed because the Common Entrance Test (CET) Group D examination is being held on October 20 in the state.

Also Read: Haryana Board October Exam: BSEH Classes 10, 12 Academic and Open Exam Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here