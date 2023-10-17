BSEH 10, 12 October Exam 2023: Haryana Board Practical Exam Dates for Private Candidates Announced, Check Here

BSEH 10, 12 Exam 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the practical exam datesheet for the BSEH 10th, 12th October Exam 2023. The practical exam dates have been announced for private candidates who will be appearing for the classes 10, and 12 October exams. They can check the official notice at bseh.org.in.
As per the official schedule, the practical exam for Secondary and Senior Secondary will be conducted on November 9 and 10, 2023 in different shifts. Earlier, the board had released the date sheet for the October examination. The exam dates of BSEH have been released for CTP, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, and Improvement exams.
Haryana Board Practical Exam Dates for Private Candidates
The practical exam will be held in different shifts and the datesheet includes roll number and student’s name and schedule on which they will be appearing for the Haryana Board practical exams. For these students, the exam will be held on November 9 and 11 from 8 AM to 2 PM. Check the table for more information:
|
Roll Number
|
Student’s Name
|
2001210256
|
Nikhil
|
2201210032
|
Pooja Devi
|
2201210595
|
Tanu
|
2301210017
|
Jainish Bihania
|
2301210110
|
Anmoldeep Singh
|
2301210249
|
Abhishek
|
2301210430
|
Aryan
|
2301210515
|
Lucky
|
2301615035
|
Abhishek
|
2301615050
|
Palak
|
2301615748
|
Khushi Rani
|
2301620428
|
Shiva
|
2301620528
|
Pinki
|
2301620671
|
Sneh
|
2301620744
|
Arun Sharma
Haryana Board Practical Exam Dates for Private Candidates PDF
What details are mentioned on the BSEH 10, 12 October Practical Exam 2023 Datesheet?
The datesheet released for the Haryana Board practical exam includes the following information:
- Exam Date
- Practical Exam Centre
- Theory Exam Centre
- Name of School
- District
- Subject
- Exam Time
- Name of the Student
- Roll Number
Haryana Board October Exam 2023
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the dates of classes 10 and 12 academic/open exams scheduled to be held in October 2023. As per the new schedule, the class 12th Geography exam and class 10th Maths exam will be conducted on October 19, 2023. The Haryana Board October exam date has been changed because the Common Entrance Test (CET) Group D examination is being held on October 20 in the state.
