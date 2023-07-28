CA Foundation Result Date 2023: ICAI to announce result soon, notification expected today

ICAI CA Foundation Result Date 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the foundation result for the June session soon. As per media reports, the CA foundation result 2023 is expected to be released by July 31. As per past trends, the ICAI releases the CA results a month after the last exam date. It is likely that the result notification will be released today.

Candidates can check ICAI CA foundation result 2023 for June session at icai.org. To check and download CA Foundation result, candidates have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin number. It is expected that the results might be sent through SMS and email if the candidates have registered their email addresses and mobile number on the ICAI website.

ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Date

The foundation June result can be released by July 31. Check the table to know the expected date here:

Events Dates ICAI CA Foundation result July 31, 2023 (Expected) CA Foundation exam June session June 24 to 30, 2023

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the CA foundation examination can check their result online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA result:

Step 1: Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download CA foundation scorecards

How to check CA Foundation June session result 2023 via SMS?

It is expected that, the ICAI foundation result can be checked via SMS. Go through the steps to know how to get CA result through SMS:

Step 1: Go to the SMS app

Step 2: Type CAFND space and six-digit foundation roll number

Step 3: Now, send SMS to 57575

Step 4: Result marks will be sent to the mobile number

