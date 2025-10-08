CBSE 2026 LOC Submission with Late Fee Closes Today, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Last date to submit LOC with late fee and challan payment mode
- Window open till Oct 11 for submission of LOC with other payment modes except challan
- CBSE 2026 exams to be held from February to April 2026
CBSE LOC Submission 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the window for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) today, October 8, 2025. School heads and principals are required to complete the LOC submission through the link on the official website cbse.gov.in.
According to the official notification issued, this is the last date for schools to submit the CBSE 10th 12th LOC for the 2026 board exams with Payment through Challan. Schools need to submit the LOC along with a late fee prescribed. The submission of LOC with all modes of payment of fees except Challan will be open till October 11, 2025.
The board in a recent notification has asked all schools to make sure all the LOC’s of candidates to appear for the CBSE 2026 board exam is submitted within the deadline. Schools have also been asked to make sure that the details of candidates entered are correct since no window for changes will be opened.
CBSE 10th, 12th LOC Submission 2026 Schedule
Check the schedule for schools to submit the CBSE 10th, 12th LOC 2026.
|
Mode of payment
|
Schedule with Late Fee
|
Payment through a Challan
|
October 3 to 8, 2025
|
All modes of payment of fees except the Challan
|
October 3 to 11, 2025
CBSE Board Exam 2026
The CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2026 will be conducted in February-March-April 2026. According to the tentative schedule released, the CBSE 10th exams will be held from February 17 to March 9, 2026 from 10:30 am ro 1:30 pm while the CBSE 12th exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exams will be held across designated exam centres. The final timetable will be released after schools complete the submission of the LOC
Also Read: Karnataka Schools Closed Till Oct 18 for Caste Survey, Check Details Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation