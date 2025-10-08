CBSE 2026 LOC Submission with Late Fee Closes Today, Check Details Here

CBSE LOC Submission 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the window for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) today, October 8, 2025. School heads and principals are required to complete the LOC submission through the link on the official website cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notification issued, this is the last date for schools to submit the CBSE 10th 12th LOC for the 2026 board exams with Payment through Challan. Schools need to submit the LOC along with a late fee prescribed. The submission of LOC with all modes of payment of fees except Challan will be open till October 11, 2025.

The board in a recent notification has asked all schools to make sure all the LOC’s of candidates to appear for the CBSE 2026 board exam is submitted within the deadline. Schools have also been asked to make sure that the details of candidates entered are correct since no window for changes will be opened.