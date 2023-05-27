CBSE Allows Class 11 Students to Opt for Mathematics, Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths

CBSE Board: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has agreed to extend the option allowing students who studied basic mathematics standards in Class 10 to choose mathematics in Class 11 for the academic year 2023-24. The CBSE Board has loosened the rule as a one-time response during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the All India Secondary School Examination beginning with the academic year ending in March 2020, the board introduced two-level mathematics on January 10, 2019. The most recent circular was issued as CBSE Class 11 admissions were still taking place.

CBSE Board Official Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

CBSE Board Allows Students to Pursue Maths in Class 11, Know Why

The official statement reads, “Students of Class 10 who have studied mathematics standard (041) can offer mathematics (041) in Class 11. In case students who offered mathematics basic (241) in Class 10 are allowed to offer only applied mathematics in Class 11,” as per the 2019 CBSE circular. The rule has been relaxed by the board for the academic session 2023-24.”

Students who were given the option of doing mathematics basic (241) will therefore be able to choose mathematics (041) in Class 11. However, “before permitting mathematics in Class 11 to such students, the Head of the Institution should satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics in Class 11,” the board said.

The exception is provided as a unique approach to assist the current batch. The 2019 circular will be in effect starting in 2024, according to clarification from the CBSE.

The CBSE Board established two levels, basic and standard, with basic being the simpler of the two. Standard mathematics was an option available to students who wanted to study mathematics in college. In the event that they didn't do well on their tests, it also allowed them the choice to deviate from the norm.

