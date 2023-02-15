CBSE Board Exam 2023: Over 39 lakh Students To Appear in 10th, 12th Board Exams

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: As per the latest updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced Class 10th and 12th Board Exams today-February 15, 2023. According to the data collated, around 39 lakh students are appearing in the CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023. The CBSE Board Exams 2023 are being conducted in 7,250 centres across the country and 26 foreign countries.

According to the statistics, a total of 21,86,940 students will be writing the CBSE 10th board exam in 2023. Out of these, about 9,39,566 are female candidates and 12,47,364 are male candidates. Whereas, in CBSE 12th board exams, around 16,96,770 students will write the exam, of which 7,45,433 are female candidates and 9,51,332 are male candidates.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Data

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2023 Total schools Total centres Total no.of female candidates Total no.of male candidates Others Total no.of candidates 24,491 7,240 9,39,566 12,47,364 10 21,86,940

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2023 Total schools Total centres Total no.of female candidates Total no.of male candidates Others Total no.of candidates 16,738 6,759 7,45,433 9,51,332 5 16,96,770

When will CBSE Board Exams 2023 Conclude?

The authorities will conclude the CBSE 10th board exams 2023 on March 21, 2023. Whereas, CBSE 10th board exams 2023 will end on April 5, 2023. The CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be held for a total of 191 subjects ( Class 10th subjects-76, Class 12th subjects-115).

An official release of CBSE states, “CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE has circulated detailed guidelines to all the stakeholders.”

