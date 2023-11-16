CBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: Check Latest Update on CBSE 12th Time Table

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the detailed class 12th date sheet for the upcoming board examination. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. Once the date sheet is out, class 12 students can access the same from the official website: cbse.gov.in.

As per the date released earlier, the CBSE class 12 board exam will begin in February 2024 and will be held for approximately 55 days. As per the reports, the CBSE board exam 2024 will begin on February 15.

Check Recent Update on CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

As of now, there is no official update on the release of class 12th board exam time table 2024. However, as per media reports, the board is preparing to release the CBSE date sheet 2024 by the end of this month. As per past year updates, it is expected that CBSE Class 12 board exams 2024 will be conducted between February 15 and April 12, 2024.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates 2023-24 for Winter-Bound Schools

According to the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 practical or internal assessment 2023-24 at winter-bound schools will be held from November 14 to December 14, 2023. The Board will upload all practical exam marks on the date when the tests will be completed. The Board has stated that on the last day of the practical tests, the uploading of marks must be finished.

The Board will not provide practical answer book. Also, no external examiner will be appointed by the Board to administer the class 10 practical. The Board stated that the respective schools would be responsible for making all arrangements.

How to download CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet for Classes 12th?

CBSE class 12 board exam 2024 is expected to clash with the General Assembly Elections. At the same time, the official election schedule is not out yet. However, the elections will be conducted in March and April 2024. Considering the same, it is expected that the board will release CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 soon. Check steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link: CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for Class 12

Step 3: Click on the datesheet link

Step 4: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the exam dates and download the timetable pdf for future references

