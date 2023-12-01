CBSE Board Exam 2024: No Overall Division or Aggregate in CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently stated that it will not award any overall division, distinction, or aggregate to the students appearing in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12. CBSE will neither calculate nor announce the percentage of marks. Check out this article to know complete details.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Latest Notice- CLICK HERE (PDF File)

CBSE agreed not to grant overall division or distinction after receiving requests from multiple candidates to intimate the criteria for the percentage calculation of students. The board has also stated that if a candidate takes more than 5 subjects the decision to determine the best 5 subjects might be taken by admitting institution or employer.

When Will CBSE Date Sheet 2024 be Released?

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10, 12 is likely to be released anytime soon in December 2023. The exams are slated to be held between February 15 and April 10, 2024. Students appearing for the upcoming CBSE Board exams 2024 can download the timetable on the official website: cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024: List of Official Websites

Check out the list of official links below:

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

How to Download CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the timetable:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10/12 datesheet link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the timetable

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy for reference