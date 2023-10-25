CBSE Board Exam Registration 2024 for Private Candidates with Late Fee Ends Today, Know Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window with late fees for private students today: October 25. They can fill up the exam form and pay the application fees online at cbse.gov.in. Students who have failed or needed to retake the exam in the years 2018 through 2022 are eligible. CBSE Board exam 2024 is likely to be held in February/ March/ April 2024 for private candidates.

CBSE Private Candidate Exam 2024 Dates

The board is expected to conduct the CBSE board exam for the private candidates in February, March, and April. However, official dates are yet to be announced. Till then they can check the expected dates:

Events Dates Application form last date October 25, 2023 (with late fee) Admit Card release date February 2024 Exam date March/April 2024 Result date June/July 2024

How Private Students Can Register for the CBSE Board Exam 2024?

Students can apply for the exam by visiting the official website and filling up the application form. They can follow the steps provided here to complete the application:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the private candidate's application link

Step 3: Enter the required details, fill in the form and upload the documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5: Also, take a printout for future references

Documents Required To Fill Up the CBSE Board Exam Registration Form 2024

While filling up the exam form, students are required to upload the below-mentioned documents:

The photos must be in full colour and high quality to avoid any visible pixels

Photos must be taken in the last 6 months

The head should be positioned directly facing the camera, centered and composing 80% of the image

Photo should be taken from slightly above the top of the hair to the middle of the chest

Solid colour backgrounds are best

Signature

Also, the photo and signature should not exceed 40 KB in size

Makrsheet/original report card

Original school leaving certificate

