CBSE Board Warns Against Class 10, 12 Fake Sample Papers and Website, Check Details Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding fake sample papers of CBSE board exams 2023. Students can check the CBSE notice on the circulation of fake CBSE class 10, 12 sample papers at cbse.gov.in. These sample papers are available on a fake website of CBSE http://cbse.support/sp created by unscrupulous elements.

On the fake website, 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams have been circulated. It has been also mentioned that CBSE board exam papers will be from these sample papers only. However, the website as well as the sample papers are fake, warns CBSE. For any update regarding CBSE board exams 2023, students are advised to check the official website only - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Notice Regarding Class 10, 12 Sample Papers on Fake Website

CBSE has urged all the stakeholders to be careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites links. As per the notice released, the board states that - "It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers. All stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites links."

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already released the CBSE 10, 12 sample papers for all the subjects. The CBSE class 10, 12 sample papers 2023 are available on the official website - cbse.gov.in at free of cost. As per the notice released by CBSE, it has also been informed that the board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading of sample papers.

CBSE Board Exams 2023

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 have already started on February 15. CBSE class 10 exams will end on March 21 whereas class 12th exams will be concluded on April 5, 2023. As per media reports, over 38,83,710 lakh students are expected to be writing the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams 2023.

