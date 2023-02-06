CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023: Board Exams From Feb 15, CBSE Hall Ticket Expected Soon

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the students are still waiting for their CBSE admit card 2023 for classes 10, 12 soon. According to the CBSE date sheet 2023, class 10 exams will be held between February 15 to March 17, whereas class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 5. While preparing the CBSE date sheet nearly 40,000 subject combinations were avoided to ensure that no two subject exam are conducted on the same date. The CBSE class 10, 12 admit card 2023 will be released at the official website - cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Once available, the respective school heads can download CBSE hall ticket 2023 by using the required credentials. Along with the CBSE class 10, 12 admit card 2023, the exam day guidelines will also be mentioned on it. Meanwhile, those appearing for the board exam can go through the CBSE exam syllabus and question bank released at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Where To Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023?

As per the past trends, the CBSE admit card for classes 10, 12 will be available on these official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The students will have to go to their respective schools to get their CBSE class 10, 12 admit card in the form of hard copy. Further, the private students can download their CBSE 10, 12 hall ticket in online mode from the official website.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 - Roll Number Finder

In case any student is still not sure about their CBSE exam roll number, they can use the roll number finder to be available on the official website. This facility of the CBSE roll number finder will be available for students who do not have their roll numbers. To get the CBSE roll number through the roll number finder, students will have to use their name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth.

Exam Day Guidelines Mentioned on CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

Students will have to carry their hall ticket of CBSE class 10, 12 while appearing for the board exam.

They must reach the exam centre on time.

They must carry their own pen, pencil, geometry box, and other stationery items.

Electronic devices such as calculators or mobile phones will not be allowed in the examination hall.

They cannot leave the CBSE exam centre before the specified time.

