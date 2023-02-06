    JEE Main 2023: Final Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 exams can visit the official website to check the final answer key. 

    Updated: Feb 6, 2023 11:12 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023, can visit the official website of NTA-JEE to check the final answer key. 

    NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Final Answer Key in the form of a PDF document containing the list of questions and the correct answer options adjacent to them. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams, and raised objections against the JEE Main 2023 provisional answer key can check the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key through the link given here. 

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Final Answer Key is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Final Answer Key through the link available here. 

    JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key - Click Here

    How to download JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key

    The JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key is available for download on the official website of NTA. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Final Answer Key. 

    Step 1: Visit the NTA-JEE Main 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key PDF available

    Step 3: The JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key with the correct answer options will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key for further reference

    When is the JEE Main 2023 Result Expected?

    Since the National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Final Answer Key, it is expected that the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result will be released soon. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams will be able to check their results through the link which will be available on the official website. Candidates can keep watching this space to get more updates on JEE Main 2023 Results. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Students Raise Objections on Answer of 30 Questions in Provisional Answer Key, Check Details Here

