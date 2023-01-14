CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Data, Academic Documents of Last 21 Years Available, Know Where To Check

CBSE Updates: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 10 and 12 result data of all examinees of the last 21 years between 2001 and 2022. The CBSE Class 10, 12 result data are available online. It can be downloaded as digital documents on NAD's DigiLocker by students and verified by employers and higher education institutions.

To access the CBSE marksheet, candidates have to visit the official website - apisetu.gov.in. The online repository of digital academic documents developed by the board and launched in 2016, has now been integrated with NAD’s Digilocker platform. All these documents are digitally signed and have PKI based QR code for authentication.

How To Download CBSE Result Data Documents Online?

CBSE stated, "All these documents are digitally signed and have PKI based QR code for authentication These academic documents can be verified with the help of a specially designed mobile app." Candidates can download the same by following the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - apisetu.gov.in.

2nd Step - Now sign in.

3rd Step - Further, log in with DigiLocker MeriPenchaan.

4th Step - Submit the required credentials and access the portal.

5th Step - Check CBSE Board exam mark sheet and download the same.

CBSE Board Exams for Classes 10, 12

The board informed that approximately 35 lakh students appear in the CBSE Board exams every year. The board has 16 regional offices and the universities request the CBSE to verify the documents for admission. Now, with digital documents, the CBSE urged the organizations to not send verification requests at CBSE Head Quarters as the documents are now available to download online.

CBSE Board To Consider Marks of New Skill Subjects

As per the latest updates, the CBSE has recently added new skill subjects for students of classes 9th and 11th. With the introduction of new skill subjects, the Board has now come up with a new policy as well. According to that, now, the CBSE class 10 students can consider the marks of any of the newly-introduced subjects in their - Best of 5, if they are not satisfied with marks in any other subjects. This will come into effect from the 2023-24 academic year.

