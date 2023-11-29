CBSE 2024 Date Sheet Releases Soon at cbse.gov.in, Get Latest Updates Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the class 10, and 12 date sheets anytime soon now. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming board exams will be able to download the timetable on the official website: cbse.gov.in.

As per the previous announcement, CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2024 will be held between February 15 to April 10, 2024. Whereas, practical exams are scheduled to be conducted between January 1 and February 14, 2024.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates

Check out the theory and practical exam schedule below:

CBSE Theory Exams February 15 to April 10, 2024 CBSE Practical Exams January 1 and February 14, 2024

How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the timetable:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10/12 datesheet link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the timetable

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy for reference

How Many Students Will be Appearing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024?

This year, over 35 lakh students are expected to take the CBSE board exams 2024. The authorities will be releasing the timetable soon. Students must start preparing for the exams seriously.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Overview

Board Name CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Examination Name CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class Name 10th and 12th CBSE Exam Dates for Class 10th 15 February to 10th April 2024 CBSE Exam Dates for Class 12th 15 February to 10th April 2024 (Science, Art, Commerce) CBSE Practical Exam Date 2024 January 1 to February 15, 2024 Exam Type Theory and Practical Exam Official Website www.cbse.gov.in

Also Read: JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Registration Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here