CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Released on Official Website @ cbse.gov.in

CBSE Exam Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Dates. The datesheet for the Theory exams for 10th and 12th students is available on the official website of the board. As per the schedule announced, CBSE Board Exam 2023 is to begin on February 15, 2023. Along with datasheet, the board has also issued a notification consisting of instructions regarding the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Schedule 2023.
While the CBSE 10th Exams will conclude on March 21, 2023, the Class 12 Exams will conclude on April 5, 2023.
CBE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2023 - Click Here
Instructions on CBSE Datesheet 2023
- CBSE has released instructions along with the detailed schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2023.
- According to the details provided, sufficient gap has been provided in between two subjects.
- Competitive exams like JEE Main have been considered when preparing the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet.
- The datasheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations in order to ensure that no two subjects fall on the same date.
- CBSE Board Exams will commence at 10:30 AM.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 - Click Here
CBSE Class 10th Time Table
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 15, 2023
|
Painting
Rai
Gurung
Tamang
Sherpa
Thai
|
February 16, 2023
|
Retail
Security
Automotive
Introduction to Finance Marketing
Introduction to Tourism
Beauty and Wellness
Agriculture
Food Production
Front Office Operations
Banking and Insurance
Marketing and Sales
Healthcare
Apparel
Multimedia
Physical Activity
Trainer
Data Science
|
February 17, 2023
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
Hindustani Music (Mel INS)
Hindustani Music (Per INS)
Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy
|
February 20, 2023
|
Arabic
Tibetian
French
German
Russian
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
Carnatic Music (Mer INS)
Carnatic Music (Per INS)
|
February 24, 2023
|
Urdu Course-A
Bengali
Tamil
Telugu
Gujarati
Marathi
Manipuri
Urdu Course-B
|
February 27, 2023
|
English (Language and Literature)
|
March 1, 2023
|
Punjabi
Sindhi
Malayalam
Odiya
Assamese
Kannada
|
March 2, 2023
|
NCC
Telugu - Telangana
Bodo
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
Bahasa Melayu
|
March 4, 2023
|
Science
|
March 6, 2023
|
Homes Science
Multi Skill Foundation Course
|
March 9, 2023
|
Elements of Business
|
March 11, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
March 13, 2023
|
Computer Applications
Information Technology
Artificial Intelligence
|
March 15, 2023
|
Social Science
|
March 17, 2023
|
Hindi Course-A
Hindi Course-B
|
March 21, 2023
|
Mathematics Standard
Mathematics Basic
CBSE Class 12th Time Table
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 - Click Here
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 15, 2023
|
Entrepreneurship
|
February 16, 2023
|
Biotechnology
Engineering Graphics
Electronics Technology
Shorthand (English)
Shorthand (Hindi)
Food Nutrition and Dietetics
Library and Information Science
|
February 17, 2023
|
Kathak-Dance
Bharatnatyam Dance
Kuchipudi Dance
Odissi Dance
Manipuri Dance
Kathakali Dance
Banking Horticulture
|
February 20, 2023
|
Hindi Elective
Hindi Core
|
February 21, 2023
|
Food Production
Office Procedures and Practices
Design
Data Science
|
February 22, 2023
|
Early Childhood Care and Education
Artificial Intelligence
|
February 23, 2023
|
Hindustani Music (Mel INS)
Hindustani Music (Per INS)
Automotive
Healthcare
Cost Accounting
|
February 24, 2023
|
English Elective
English Core
|
February 25, 2023
|
Russian
Beauty and Wellness
Marketing
|
February 27, 2023
|
Retail
Agriculture
Multimedia
|
February 28, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
March 1, 2023
|
Bengali
Financial Markets Management
Typography and Computer Applications
Medical Diagnostics
Textile Design
|
March 2, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 3, 2023
|
Yoga
|
March 4, 2023
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
March 6, 2023
|
Physics
|
March 9, 2023
|
Legal Studies
Punjabi
Tamil
Telugu
Sindhi
Marathi
Manipuri
Gujarati
Malayalam
Odia
Assamese
Kannada
Arabic
Tibetian
French
German
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Telugu Telangana
Bodo
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
Sanskrit Core
|
March 11, 2023
|
Mathematics
Applied Mathematics
|
March 13, 2023
|
Physical Education
|
March 14, 2023
|
Fashion Studies
|
March 16, 2023
|
Biology
|
March 17, 2023
|
Economics
|
March 18, 2023
|
Painting
Graphics
Sculpture
Applied Arts
|
March 20, 2023
|
Political Science
|
March 21, 2023
|
NCC
Information Technology
|
March 22, 2023
|
Informatics Practices
Computer Science
|
March 25, 2023
|
Business Studies
Business Administration
|
March 28, 2023
|
Web Application
|
March 29, 2023
|
History
|
March 31, 2023
|
Accountancy
|
April 1, 2023
|
Home Science
|
April 3, 2023
|
Sociology
|
April 4, 2023
|
Urdu Elective
Sanskrit Elective
Carnatic Music Vocal
Carnatic Music MEL INS
Carnatic Music Per INS Mridangam
Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India
Urdu Core
Front Operations
Insurance
Geospatial Technology
Electrical Technology
Taxation
Mass Media Studies
|
April 5, 2023
|Psychology
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 - Click HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES