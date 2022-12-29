CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Released on Official Website @ cbse.gov.in

CBSE Exam Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Dates. The datesheet for the Theory exams for 10th and 12th students is available on the official website of the board. As per the schedule announced, CBSE Board Exam 2023 is to begin on February 15, 2023. Along with datasheet, the board has also issued a notification consisting of instructions regarding the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Schedule 2023.

While the CBSE 10th Exams will conclude on March 21, 2023, the Class 12 Exams will conclude on April 5, 2023.

Instructions on CBSE Datesheet 2023

CBSE has released instructions along with the detailed schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2023.

According to the details provided, sufficient gap has been provided in between two subjects.

Competitive exams like JEE Main have been considered when preparing the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet.

The datasheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations in order to ensure that no two subjects fall on the same date.

CBSE Board Exams will commence at 10:30 AM.

CBSE Class 10th Time Table

Date Subject February 15, 2023 Painting Rai Gurung Tamang Sherpa Thai February 16, 2023 Retail Security Automotive Introduction to Finance Marketing Introduction to Tourism Beauty and Wellness Agriculture Food Production Front Office Operations Banking and Insurance Marketing and Sales Healthcare Apparel Multimedia Physical Activity Trainer Data Science February 17, 2023 Hindustani Music (Vocal) Hindustani Music (Mel INS) Hindustani Music (Per INS) Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy February 20, 2023 Arabic Tibetian French German Russian Persian Nepali Limboo Lepcha Carnatic Music (Vocal) Carnatic Music (Mer INS) Carnatic Music (Per INS) February 24, 2023 Urdu Course-A Bengali Tamil Telugu Gujarati Marathi Manipuri Urdu Course-B February 27, 2023 English (Language and Literature) March 1, 2023 Punjabi Sindhi Malayalam Odiya Assamese Kannada March 2, 2023 NCC Telugu - Telangana Bodo Tangkhul Japanese Bhutia Spanish Kashmiri Mizo Bahasa Melayu March 4, 2023 Science March 6, 2023 Homes Science Multi Skill Foundation Course March 9, 2023 Elements of Business March 11, 2023 Sanskrit March 13, 2023 Computer Applications Information Technology Artificial Intelligence March 15, 2023 Social Science March 17, 2023 Hindi Course-A Hindi Course-B March 21, 2023 Mathematics Standard Mathematics Basic

CBSE Class 12th Time Table

Date Subject February 15, 2023 Entrepreneurship February 16, 2023 Biotechnology Engineering Graphics Electronics Technology Shorthand (English) Shorthand (Hindi) Food Nutrition and Dietetics Library and Information Science February 17, 2023 Kathak-Dance Bharatnatyam Dance Kuchipudi Dance Odissi Dance Manipuri Dance Kathakali Dance Banking Horticulture February 20, 2023 Hindi Elective Hindi Core February 21, 2023 Food Production Office Procedures and Practices Design Data Science February 22, 2023 Early Childhood Care and Education Artificial Intelligence February 23, 2023 Hindustani Music (Mel INS) Hindustani Music (Per INS) Automotive Healthcare Cost Accounting February 24, 2023 English Elective English Core February 25, 2023 Russian Beauty and Wellness Marketing February 27, 2023 Retail Agriculture Multimedia February 28, 2023 Chemistry March 1, 2023 Bengali Financial Markets Management Typography and Computer Applications Medical Diagnostics Textile Design March 2, 2023 Geography March 3, 2023 Yoga March 4, 2023 Hindustani Music Vocal March 6, 2023 Physics March 9, 2023 Legal Studies Punjabi Tamil Telugu Sindhi Marathi Manipuri Gujarati Malayalam Odia Assamese Kannada Arabic Tibetian French German Persian Nepali Limboo Lepcha Telugu Telangana Bodo Tangkhul Japanese Bhutia Spanish Kashmiri Mizo Sanskrit Core March 11, 2023 Mathematics Applied Mathematics March 13, 2023 Physical Education March 14, 2023 Fashion Studies March 16, 2023 Biology March 17, 2023 Economics March 18, 2023 Painting Graphics Sculpture Applied Arts March 20, 2023 Political Science March 21, 2023 NCC Information Technology March 22, 2023 Informatics Practices Computer Science March 25, 2023 Business Studies Business Administration March 28, 2023 Web Application March 29, 2023 History March 31, 2023 Accountancy April 1, 2023 Home Science April 3, 2023 Sociology April 4, 2023 Urdu Elective Sanskrit Elective Carnatic Music Vocal Carnatic Music MEL INS Carnatic Music Per INS Mridangam Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India Urdu Core Front Operations Insurance Geospatial Technology Electrical Technology Taxation Mass Media Studies April 5, 2023 Psychology

