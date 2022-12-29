    CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Released on Official Website @ cbse.gov.in

    Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet for the 2023 exams. Candidates who have been awaiting the announcement of the official datesheet can now visit the official website to check the complete exam schedule.

    Updated: Dec 29, 2022 21:18 IST
    CBSE Datesheet 2023

    CBSE Exam Datesheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Dates. The datesheet for the Theory exams for 10th and 12th students is available on the official website of the board. As per the schedule announced, CBSE Board Exam 2023 is to begin on February 15, 2023.  Along with datasheet, the board has also issued a notification consisting of instructions regarding the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Schedule 2023. 

    While the CBSE 10th Exams will conclude on March 21, 2023, the Class 12 Exams will conclude on April 5, 2023. 

    Instructions on CBSE Datesheet 2023

    • CBSE has released instructions along with the detailed schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2023.
    • According to the details provided, sufficient gap has been provided in between two subjects. 
    • Competitive exams like JEE Main have been considered when preparing the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet.
    • The datasheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations in order to ensure that no two subjects fall on the same date.
    • CBSE Board Exams will commence at 10:30 AM. 

    CBSE Class 10th Time Table

    Date

    Subject

    February 15, 2023

    Painting

    Rai

    Gurung

    Tamang

    Sherpa 

    Thai

    February 16, 2023

    Retail

    Security

    Automotive

    Introduction to Finance Marketing

    Introduction to Tourism

    Beauty and Wellness

    Agriculture

    Food Production

    Front Office Operations

    Banking and Insurance

    Marketing and Sales

    Healthcare

    Apparel

    Multimedia

    Physical Activity

    Trainer

    Data Science

    February 17, 2023

    Hindustani Music (Vocal)

    Hindustani Music (Mel INS)

    Hindustani Music (Per INS)

    Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy

    February 20, 2023

    Arabic

    Tibetian

    French

    German 

    Russian

    Persian

    Nepali

    Limboo

    Lepcha

    Carnatic Music (Vocal)

    Carnatic Music (Mer INS)

    Carnatic Music (Per  INS)

    February 24, 2023

    Urdu Course-A

    Bengali

    Tamil

    Telugu

    Gujarati

    Marathi

    Manipuri

    Urdu Course-B

    February 27, 2023

    English (Language and Literature)

    March 1, 2023

    Punjabi

    Sindhi

    Malayalam

    Odiya

    Assamese

    Kannada

    March 2, 2023

    NCC

    Telugu - Telangana

    Bodo

    Tangkhul

    Japanese

    Bhutia

    Spanish

    Kashmiri

    Mizo

    Bahasa Melayu

    March 4, 2023

    Science

    March 6, 2023

    Homes Science

    Multi Skill Foundation Course

    March 9, 2023

    Elements of Business

    March 11, 2023

    Sanskrit

    March 13, 2023

    Computer Applications

    Information Technology

    Artificial Intelligence

    March 15, 2023

    Social Science

    March 17, 2023

    Hindi Course-A

    Hindi Course-B 

    March 21, 2023

    Mathematics Standard

    Mathematics Basic

    CBSE Class 12th Time Table

    Date

    Subject

    February 15, 2023

    Entrepreneurship

    February 16, 2023

    Biotechnology

    Engineering Graphics

    Electronics Technology

    Shorthand (English)

    Shorthand (Hindi)

    Food Nutrition and Dietetics

    Library and Information Science

    February 17, 2023

    Kathak-Dance

    Bharatnatyam Dance

    Kuchipudi Dance

    Odissi Dance

    Manipuri Dance

    Kathakali Dance

    Banking Horticulture

    February 20, 2023

    Hindi Elective

    Hindi Core

    February 21, 2023

    Food Production 

    Office Procedures and Practices

    Design

    Data Science

    February 22, 2023

    Early Childhood Care and Education

    Artificial Intelligence

    February 23, 2023

    Hindustani Music (Mel INS)

    Hindustani Music (Per INS)

    Automotive

    Healthcare

    Cost Accounting

    February 24, 2023

    English Elective

    English Core

    February 25, 2023

    Russian

    Beauty and Wellness

    Marketing

    February 27, 2023

    Retail

    Agriculture

    Multimedia

    February 28, 2023

    Chemistry

    March 1, 2023

    Bengali 

    Financial Markets Management

    Typography and Computer Applications

    Medical Diagnostics

    Textile Design

    March 2, 2023

    Geography

    March 3, 2023

    Yoga

    March 4, 2023

    Hindustani Music Vocal

    March 6, 2023

    Physics

    March 9, 2023

    Legal Studies

    Punjabi

    Tamil

    Telugu

    Sindhi

    Marathi

    Manipuri

    Gujarati

    Malayalam

    Odia

    Assamese

    Kannada

    Arabic

    Tibetian

    French

    German

    Persian

    Nepali

    Limboo

    Lepcha

    Telugu Telangana

    Bodo

    Tangkhul

    Japanese

    Bhutia

    Spanish

    Kashmiri

    Mizo

    Sanskrit Core

    March 11, 2023

    Mathematics

    Applied Mathematics

    March 13, 2023

    Physical Education

    March 14, 2023

    Fashion Studies

    March 16, 2023

    Biology

    March 17, 2023

    Economics

    March 18, 2023

    Painting

    Graphics

    Sculpture

    Applied Arts

    March 20, 2023

    Political Science

    March 21, 2023

    NCC

    Information Technology

    March 22, 2023

    Informatics Practices

    Computer Science

    March 25, 2023

    Business Studies

    Business Administration

    March 28, 2023

    Web Application

    March 29, 2023

    History

    March 31, 2023

    Accountancy

    April 1, 2023

    Home Science

    April 3, 2023

    Sociology

    April 4, 2023

    Urdu Elective

    Sanskrit Elective

    Carnatic Music Vocal

    Carnatic Music MEL INS

    Carnatic Music Per INS Mridangam

    Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

    Urdu Core

    Front Operations

    Insurance

    Geospatial Technology

    Electrical Technology

    Taxation

    Mass Media Studies

    April 5, 2023

    		 Psychology

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    Has the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet Released?

    CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Datesheet has been announced by the board.

    When will the CBSE 10th Exams 2023 Begin?

    The CBSE 10th Exam will begin on Febryary 15, 2023 and will conclude on March 21, 2023

    When will the CBSE 12th Exams be Conducted?

    The CBSE 12th Exams will commence on February 15, 2023 and will conclude on April 5, 2023.
