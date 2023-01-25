    CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10 and 12 Admit Card Expected Soon, Check Details Here

    CBSE board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 is expected to be announced on the official website of the board soon. Candidates who will be appearing for the exams will be issued their 10th and 12th admit cards through their respective schools. 

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 11:37 IST
    CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Admit Card
    CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Admit Card

    CBSE Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Admit Card soon. The board is scheduled to begin the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams on February 15, 2023. Those who will appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board exams will be given the admit card by the respective schools. 

    The school authorities will download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards through the school login following which they will be provided to the students. Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card. 

    CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023 will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates are also advised to keep watching this space to get updates on the announcement of the CBSE Admit Card 2023. 

    Details Given on CBSE Admit Card 2023

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Admit Card will be available to the students through their respective schools. The school authorities will download the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card through their official login after which they will be issued to the students. The CBSE 12th and CBSE 10th Admit Card will contain the following details

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Subjects appearing
    • Schedule of Exam
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam Centre Name and Address 
    • Instructions to be followed by candidates

    How to download CBSE Admit Card 2023

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be available for download on the official website of the CBSE Board. To download the admit card school authorities are required to enter the login credentials in the link given.

    Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Main Website’ link

    Step 3: Enter the Login credentials in the link given

    Step 4: Download the Admit Card of the students 

    CBSE will be conducting the Board examinations for the 10th and 12th students from February 15, 2023. It must be noted that the CBSE 2023 Exam Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 entrance exam. 

    Related Stories