  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Check Verification Date Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Check Verification Date Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Board will be closing the application window for the Single Girl Child Scholarship today. Those who are eligible can apply online at cbse.gov.in. Know steps to fill application form here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 18, 2023 14:10 IST
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the registration for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship today: October 19, 2023. Students who are yet to submit the form can apply online at cbse.gov.in.  Along with filling out the fresh application form, candidates from last year can apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship renewal as well. Only those who have secured more than 50% in class 11th can apply for renewal of the scholarship.

All single girl students, who have secured 60% or more marks in the CBSE class 10 board exam and whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500 during the academic year will be considered for the scholarship. The rate of scholarship will be Rs. 500 per month and it will be paid for a maximum period of two years.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Dates 

Those who are eligible to apply for the CBSE scholarship programme can check the dates below: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to apply

October 18, 2023

Verification of application by schools

September 25, 2023

Last date for verification of application by schools

October 25, 2023

How to register for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023?

Students can apply for the scholarship on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the main website link

Step 3: Click on here to apply besides the public notice

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Now, click on the link to apply and fill the application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and submit the form 

Step 7: Download the application form and take a print out

Also Read: BSEH 10, 12 October Exam 2023: Haryana Board Practical Exam Dates for Private Candidates Announced, Check Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023