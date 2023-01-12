CBSE’s Parinam Manjusha Bags Gold at Digital India Awards 2022, See Details Here

Digital India Award 2022: As per the latest updates, CBSE has won the Gold at Digital India Awards organized at the national capital, New Delhi. The award has been conferred to CBSE in the Data Sharing and Use for Socio-Economic Development category. CBSE’s pioneering IT initiative “Digital Academic Repository – Parinam Manjusha" was selected for the Gold category in the award function.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award to the Central board’s director (IT) Antariksh Johri along with Kamal Kumar Khandelwal, JS(IT) in the presence of the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

What Actually Parinam Manjusha is?

According to a press statement, Parinam Manjusha is first of its kind online repository as single source of result data developed and implemented by IT Department, CBSE, and integrated with NeGD’s Digi Locker. The result data of board examinees of the last 22 years and CTET examinees of the last 5 years is available in it.

Not merely this, digital academic documents like Marks Sheets / Passing Certificates, Skill Certificates, and Migration Certificates are also available for download purposes. Further, it contains a CTET mark sheet, passing certificates, scholarships, and registration cards for Classes 9, and 11 are also available on it for real-time generation and download.

All the documents are digitally signed and have a PKI-based QR code for authentication. Also, API-based bulk verification is available for easy and quick facilitation of Admissions and Counselling bodies, Employers, and Higher Education Institutions,

Why are Digital India Awards Conferred?

Digital India Awards encourage and honor innovative digital initiatives by government entities at all levels. These awards have a prior objective to inspire and motivate not only the government entities but also start-ups and grassroots-level digital initiatives to fulfill the Digital India vision.

The awards were given under seven different categories -- Digital Empowerment of Citizens, Public Digital Platforms, Digital Initiatives in Collaboration with Start-ups, Digital Initiative for ease of doing business, Data sharing and use for socioeconomic development, Digital Initiatives at the Grassroots level, Best Web and Mobile Initiative, etc.

