Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Result 2022: CGBSE to declare Class 10 and 12 Result Scorecards This week at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Board Results 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will soon be declaring the Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website. As per latest media reports, the CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board by the first week of May 2022.

It is expected that the Chhattisgarh Board officials will announce the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results declaration schedule soon. Candidates who have taken the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations will be able to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th results through the link which will be provided on the official website.

To check the Chhattisgarh board class 12 and 10 Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the CGBSE class 10/12 registration number in the result link provided. Students must note that the results will first be announced by the officials in a press conference after which the link will be activated on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022.

What is the minimum marks required to qualify CGBSE 10th and 12th Exams

CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board. According to the schedule provided on the official website, students who have appeared for the exams must secure a minimum of 33% aggregate marks in theory and practicals in each subject and also 33% aggregate as overall marks to be considered as qualified.

What After Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022

After the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 are declared on the website students who have qualified the class 10 and 12 exam will be eligible for further admission procedures. Those who wish to appear for the compartment exams will also be able to do so through the applications which will be available on the official website.

Also Read: CG Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Know Chhattisgarh Board Results Date, How to Check