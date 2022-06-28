CLAT 2022: Consortium invites Objections against CLAT Final Answer Key, sets-up Grievances Redressal Committee

CLAT 2022 Grievances Redressal Committee: The Consortium of National Law Universities have set up a special Grievances Redressal Committee to address any of the concerns of candidates against CLAT 2022 Result. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 Result was declared recently along with the final answer key on 25th June 2022. However, in case, any student has any problems or grievances against the CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key or any other aspect of the examination process, they can point out the same to the newly set-up Grievances Redressal Committee. The deadline to raise challenges or objections against CLAT 2022 Grievances Redressal Committee is until 28th June 2022. The grievances can be raised by the candidates through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 Grievances Redressal Committee Setup - Read Complete Notification Here

The special facility to file grievances against the CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key is available only to those candidates who had earlier filed a challenge against the provisional answer key but their objection was rejected. On the other hand, for any grievances against the nature of holding the CLAT 2022 exam, candidates are free to file, in case they faced by problems or challenges. For 2022 session, 60,895 candidates had registered for the law entrance exam of which 56,472 candidates appeared in the exam held on 19th June 2022. Following the successful conduct of the exam, the Consortium released CLAT 2022 Results along with the final answer key on 25th June 2022.

How to raise Grievances against CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key or Exam Process?

To provide an easy and convenient way of raising objections against the CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key or grievances against the CLAT Exam process, the Consortium has provided an online application procedure. To file a grievance, candidates are required to log onto the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in and log onto their official account. After logging in, candidates need to locate and click on button for ‘Submit Grievance’ and in the next step they have to select the type of grievance they want to file. After this, candidates have to highlight or describe the grievance they have and upload supporting documents for the same. Thereafter, candidates need to submit the Self Declaration Form on the portal to complete the process.

Also Read: CLAT Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check CLAT 2022 Results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in