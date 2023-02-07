CLAT 2024: Vijender Kumar Appointed as New President of Consortium of NLUs, Read Details Here

The Vice Chancellor of the Maharashtra NLU Vijender Kumar has been appointed as the new Vice President of the Consortium of NLUs. The annual governing body meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) was recently conducted where several officers were elected.

As per the latest notification, in the meeting, a new executive committee has been chosen. It was officially announced that the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) Vice Chancellor Vijender Kumar will be the next president of the Consortium of NLUs for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the next session of 2024.

Moreover, it has been reported that Vijender Kumar will now administer the position of President of the Consortium of NLUs. He has replaced Poonam Saxena who also holds the position of Vice Chancellor at Jodhpur NLU.

Annual Law Governing Body Meeting

According to the media reports, an annual governing body meeting was organized in the month of January 2023 at Diu under the Chairmanship of Poonam Saxena, VC of NLU Jodhpur. In addition to this, the Governing Body elected a new Executive Committee at the meeting for the Consortium of NLUs along with Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur taking over as President from the Outgoing President Poonam Saxena, as per the statement given by an official.

Prof. (Dr.) V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Raipur was designated as Vice President. During the CLAT exam of 2023, Vijender Kuma held the Vice President post. Shanthakumar, Director of the Gujarat National Law University of Gandhinagar was elected Convenor for the CLAT 2024 exam.

CLAT Exam Details

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 is a national-level entrance exam held for admissions to various Law Programmes at Undergraduate (UG) as well as Postgraduate (PG) levels. These professional courses are offered by 22 National Law Universities established across India. The Consortium of National Law Universities was set up on 19th August 2017 with the aim of facilitating better coordination amongst National Law Schools to achieve the highest standards of Legal Education all over the nation.

